Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a...
How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Show up at a border crossing with Mexico and ask a U.S. official for asylum? Sign up online? Go to a U.S. embassy or consulate? The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants who plan to claim should enter the United States when Trump-era limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about the government’s readiness despite more than two years to prepare. “I absolutely wish that we had more information to share with folks,” said Kate Clark, senior director for immigration services at Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which has facilitated travel within...
