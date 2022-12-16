ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KRMG

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a...
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Show up at a border crossing with Mexico and ask a U.S. official for asylum? Sign up online? Go to a U.S. embassy or consulate? The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants who plan to claim should enter the United States when Trump-era limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about the government’s readiness despite more than two years to prepare. “I absolutely wish that we had more information to share with folks,” said Kate Clark, senior director for immigration services at Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which has facilitated travel within...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
KRMG

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop who repeatedly told him to stop his partisan activism for Donald Trump.
AMARILLO, TX
KRMG

Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war's front

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Peru Congress to reconsider early election, unrest continues

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's Congress on Tuesday is set to consider holding early elections, despite protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. It's the second time in days that the lawmakers —...
KRMG

US: Taliban release 2 Americans in 'goodwill gesture'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Taliban have released two Americans held in Afghanistan in what appeared to be a “goodwill gesture," State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, he told reporters. A...
WASHINGTON STATE

