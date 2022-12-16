Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Shreveport firefighters encounter poisonous smoke at battery facility fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire. They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the...
2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
Neighbor smells smoke, reports house fire in South Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of blaze in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood early Monday. More than a dozen units were on the scene in the 900 block of Gladstone Boulevard just before 7 a.m. The single-story wood frame multiplex apartment had heavy smoke and flames visible when firefighters arrived.
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
1 dead after Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4) Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house …. Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4)
City of Shreveport prepares for hard freeze
SHREVEPORT, La. - City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott. Staff members will be inspecting equipment before it’s called into action and employees are being put on standby to mobilize if necessary.
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver’s on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours. On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver’s, located at 8928...
Louisiana woman, daughter survive tornado in closet
KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young...
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - South Bossier Fire District #2 honored one of its own Sunday, Dec. 18. A permanent memorial was unveiled at the district’s Central Station. The memorial is dedicated in loving memory of Jessie Henry, a firefighter who was killed in mid-December of 2021 in an on-duty accident while working on a fire truck. Back in mid-August, a portion of Louisiana Highway 527 was also dedicated to the fallen firefighter.
Salvation Army of NWLA prepares for influx of people fleeing the cold
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures drop it can be very dangerous for those who don't have a place of their own. The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is making preparations for the local homeless community and will be ready for an influx of people who may need a warm place to stay.
Fire after hours at Long John Silver's in Shreveport under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. - At 3:39 a.m., Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call about a fire at the Long John Silver's at 8928 Jewella Ave. A total of 35 firefighters arrived at the scene. According to SFD, the fire was under control by 4:33 a.m. The restaurant was closed when...
South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
SFD battles quadplex fire on Stoner Avenue in Highland; mattress caught on fire by space heaters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle flames at a two-story quadplex on fire on Stoner Avenue. On Dec. 16, at 7:09 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call and discovered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story quadplex.
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives
WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
City of Shreveport braces for arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s office says city crews are hard at work preparing for the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later this week. The mayor’s office says crews prepare each year for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. According to a statement released late Monday afternoon, the city public works department is coordinating with other city departments as well as the parish public works department and the Louisiana DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott.
