SHREVEPORT, La. - City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott. Staff members will be inspecting equipment before it’s called into action and employees are being put on standby to mobilize if necessary.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO