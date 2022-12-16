ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New study ranks Pennsylvania as No. 2 state for holiday break-ins

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2zQf_0jlSCuNh00

PITTSBURGH — A new study ranks Pennsylvania as the number two state in the nation for holiday break-ins. Police in Ross Township and across the area said they usually see more burglaries this time of year and are putting out a warning Friday night.

“There does tend to be an uptick in crime going into December as we get closer to the holidays,” said Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp for Ross Township Police Department.

A new study was released on burglary hotspots across the country during the holiday season.

Pennsylvania is one of the states with the most burglaries in December. In fact, Pennsylvaniasees a 40% jump in burglaries around the holidays compared to other months of the year.

Kohlhepp said a lot of home burglaries tend to happen during the day.

“Because the burglars don’t want to encounter any people,” said Kohlhepp. “They want to get in, get jewelry, electronics, whatever they are looking for and be gone.”

Police recommend families have security systems set up with signs outside. Chief Ryan Hawk with the McCandless Police Department said cameras can help police solve cases and catch criminals.

“The Ring doorbell or anything similar device is a vital tool for residents (to) install that helps whenever there’s an actor in these types of crimes,” said Hawk.

Police also recommend you install motion-activated outdoor lights, keep your doors locked and, if you see anyone suspicious in your neighborhood, call the police.

State police said they’ve been seeing some burglaries and have ways to warn families.

“Technology is advancing to the point we can look at our reporting system, (which) can alert us of a string of burglaries in a certain area to see if they are connected or not and then be able to alert the community members to be on high alert,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Rocco Gagliardi.

Normally a lot of people go away for the holidays. In McCandless, residents can ask police to check on their homes while they are on vacation.A new study ranks Pennsylvania as the number two state in the nation for holiday break-ins. Police in Ross Township and across the area said they usually see more burglaries this time of year and are putting out a warning Friday night.

“There does tend to be an uptick in crime going into December as we get closer to the holidays,” said Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp for Ross Township Police Department.

A new study was released on burglary hotspots across the country during the holiday season.

Pennsylvania is one of the states with the most burglaries in December. In fact, Pennsylvaniasees a 40% jump in burglaries around the holidays compared to other months of the year.

Kohlhepp said a lot of home burglaries tend to happen during the day.

“Because the burglars don’t want to encounter any people,” said Kohlhepp. “They want to get in, get jewelry, electronics, whatever they are looking for and be gone.”

Police recommend families have security systems set up with signs outside. Chief Ryan Hawk with the McCandless Police Department said cameras can help police solve cases and catch criminals.

“The Ring doorbell or anything similar device is a vital tool for residents (to) install that helps whenever there’s an actor in these types of crimes,” said Hawk.

Police also recommend you install motion-activated outdoor lights, keep your doors locked and, if you see anyone suspicious in your neighborhood, call the police.

State police said they’ve been seeing some burglaries and have ways to warn families.

“Technology is advancing to the point we can look at our reporting system, (which) can alert us of a string of burglaries in a certain area to see if they are connected or not and then be able to alert the community members to be on high alert,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Rocco Gagliardi.

Normally a lot of people go away for the holidays. In McCandless, residents can ask police to check on their homes while they are on vacation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMZTl_0jlSCuNh00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs

PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania police, district attorneys set to get $170M boost

(The Center Square) – Police departments and district attorneys across Pennsylvania are getting $170 million for community safety and nontraditional police costs. Announced last week by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats and Republicans praised the funds to address crime problems in big cities and small towns alike. “These grant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023

Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
singletracks.com

Electric MTBs now Authorized on PA State Bike Trails

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) just released a policy, effective immediately, allowing electric mountain bike usage on department managed trails that currently allow bicycles. The policy applies to thousands of miles of bike trails and public-use roads, and in an unusual twist, does not specify its application to a particular class of e-bikes. Rather, the policy focuses on the operation of e-bikes. “DCNR’s policy is focused on managing behavior, not devices.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane found not guilty on DUI charges

SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton. Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday. Scranton police charged...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WITF

What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows

Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem

Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Boutique Shops in Pennsylvania

- If you want a unique and fun shopping experience, you might want to check out some of the best Pennsylvania boutique shops. These stores offer a variety of unique clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. These shops can help you find that perfect piece you have been searching for.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy