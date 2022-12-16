Read full article on original website
Sifu to Get Xbox and Steam Release
Sloclap's indie hit Sifu is getting a release on Xbox and PC via Steam. Announced today, Dec. 20, unique beat 'em up Sifu is getting some brand new content in the form of an Arenas Mode. Additionally, the game will be heading to both Xbox and Steam for the first time. The game was originally released on Feb. 8, 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
How to Hide in a Giant Snowball in Fortnite
It is officially the holiday season in Fortnite with the return of Winterfest. From Dec. 13 to Jan 3. players can claim free gifts and complete wintery-themed quests. The Cozy Lodge will be decked out in decorations and snow can be seen in certain parts of the map. When playing matches during the next few weeks players might notice deadly grenades being fired from a Snowball Launcher or even giant snowballs speeding by. Fortnite players can actually use these giant snowballs to hide.
Dog named Lucy throws out diapers and helps with newborn twins. TikTokers love her
A dog in Canada helps take care of her family’s newborn twins with a variety of useful — and adorable — tricks. Videos of the wholesome pup are making TikTok cry. Josh and Kelly Rheaume adopted their dog, Lucy, almost seven years ago, the family from Capreol explained on their TikTok account @uhohtwins. Born outside in -36 degrees Fahrenheit weather, Lucy was the only pup in her litter to survive, the video posted on Dec. 4 says. When the couple adopted Lucy, they immediately knew they needed her as much as she needed them.
Cuddly cat returned to shelter for ‘saddest’ reason gets a happy ending in Virginia
A cat named Ellie stole thousands of hearts online after she was returned to a Virginia shelter for a sad reason. Ellie, a 4-year-old tuxedo girl, was returned to a PetSmart adoption location in Chester after she wasn’t allowed to sleep in the bedroom with her owners, according to her description shared on Twitter.
Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Pulaa’s Reunion With Sons Amid Kalani Faagata Split Rumors
90 Day FiancéstarAsuelu Pulaais home for the holidays and he reunited with his sons in California amid rumors he split from estranged wife Kalani Faagata. “TikTok with the boys,” the dad of two shared via Instagram alongside a clip featuring his two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, on Monday, December 19. “Happy Monday everyone.”
Final Fantasy XVI Pre-Order Editions: Price, Bonuses, Platforms
Want to pre-order Final Fantasy XVI? Here are all of the editions available to purchase. The next main entry into the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, is set to release on June 22, 2023. The game was first announced during Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase event back in 2020, and will be produced by Naoki Yoshida perhaps best known for Final Fantasy XIV.
