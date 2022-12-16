It is officially the holiday season in Fortnite with the return of Winterfest. From Dec. 13 to Jan 3. players can claim free gifts and complete wintery-themed quests. The Cozy Lodge will be decked out in decorations and snow can be seen in certain parts of the map. When playing matches during the next few weeks players might notice deadly grenades being fired from a Snowball Launcher or even giant snowballs speeding by. Fortnite players can actually use these giant snowballs to hide.

