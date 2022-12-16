Jaime Parr’s journey with the Nebraska State Fair has taken her from the front counter to the head office — and she’s covered a lot of ground in between. Parr, who was appointed executive director of the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, is as Nebraskan as the fair itself. Growing up in Fremont, she graduated from Fremont High School and remains a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

FREMONT, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO