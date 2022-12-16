ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MzC5_0jlSCayP00

Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15.

In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique.

“We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post.

Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion. The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer donned a dramatic white fur coat. The floor-length piece was layered atop a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a denim button-down shirt and high-waist skinny jeans.

To further elevate the moment, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” artist accessorized with oversized thin hoop earrings and covered her blond tresses with a white Christian Dior bucket hat.

When it came down to the shoes, Blige completed her look with one of her favorite shoe styles — thigh-high boots. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are usually worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive . Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. She is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Mary J. Blige’s Best Looks On And Off The Red Carpet .

Comments / 20

player player
3d ago

Actually those are not her best look!!! Cause when it comes to the dress code that’s something she doesn’t play with!!🥰

Reply
4
Joseph Finklea
3d ago

Mary J Blige you look so beautiful all way with style smooth design baby you got it baby.

Reply
6
 

