Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/22 – 12/20/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month
Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Asking for the Public’s Help with a Fuel Theft Investigation
A post on the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook page reads:. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a security camera image of a vehicle involved in a fuel theft investigation to seek our community’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is described as a white...
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
Casper Man, Facing Federal Gun Charge, Now Accused of Domestic Violence
A Casper man charged in federal court in October with being a felon in possession of a firearm has now been charged with domestic violence-related crimes in state court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 39, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Natrona County jail on charges of domestic battery and "apply pressure on throat or neck," or strangulation, according to the Natrona County jail roster.
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial
A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life
The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
Youth Empowerment Council Awarding $240,000 in Grants To Improve Mental Health of Casper Youth
The Youth Empowerment Council is partnering with the Natrona Collective Health Trust to facilitate the awarding of $240,000 to improve the mental health and well-being of young people in Natrona County. That's according to a press release from the Natrona Collective Health Trust, who wrote that the two organizations will...
PHOTOS: Santa Sees Casper Kiddos While The Grinch Gets Got by Casper Police
It was a busy day at the David Street Station. Santa Claus himself found himself holding court in 'The Den' and, while the big guy saw a cacophony of Casper kiddos, Casper Police were on the clock, keeping an eye out for a certain mean, green, and relatively lean Grinch.
Blowing Snow, Arctic Air Mass Bringing Bitter Cold to Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees. Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:. "An Arctic air mass will...
100% Chance of Snow in Casper Tomorrow, Wind Chill as Low as 50 Below Zero
The National Weather Service is saying today will be "patchy blowing snow" all day and night--high near 35 degrees, low around 16. Tomorrow there's now a 100% of snow, mainly after noon. Casper could see up to 3 inches. Better build that snowman while you can, the high for Wednesday...
Friday is Mostly Sunny in Casper with Wind Chills as Low as -5
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day in Casper for Friday, Dec. 16. Wind chill values are as low as -5 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy, partly breezy. This weekend be prepared for a drop in temps with Jack Frost...
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
Doggone! Casper Native Participating in America’s Biggest Dog Show of the Year
Dog lovers everywhere know the holidays mean time to gather with family and friends to watch the 2022 American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship Dog Show. You can find them on ABC stations which will be broadcast on January 1, 2023. This year there are a record number of participants....
Kelly Walsh Students go Viral with 6 Million Views on TikTok for ‘Feliz Bottom Jeans’
Four Kelly Walsh High School choir members have gone viral on TikTok for their rendition of 'Feliz Bottom Jeans,' a mashup of 'Feliz Navidad,' by Jose Feliciano and 'Low,' by T-Pain and Flo-Rida. The quartet performed the song while the KWHS choirs were changing spots between performances, as an off-shoot...
