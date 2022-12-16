ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/22 – 12/20/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month

Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
CASPER, WY
Casper Man, Facing Federal Gun Charge, Now Accused of Domestic Violence

A Casper man charged in federal court in October with being a felon in possession of a firearm has now been charged with domestic violence-related crimes in state court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 39, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Natrona County jail on charges of domestic battery and "apply pressure on throat or neck," or strangulation, according to the Natrona County jail roster.
CASPER, WY
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial

A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
CASPER, WY
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
CASPER, WY
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney

The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
CASPER, WY
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life

The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper

Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
