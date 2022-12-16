ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Jennifer Kesse: Family and FDLE continue efforts to find answers

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is continuing efforts to find new leads in the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse.

The investigation from almost 17 years ago was given to the FDLE for a cold-case review earlier this month.

They said they would essentially restart the investigation into the Orlando woman’s 2006 disappearance from the beginning and work with the Orlando Police Department.

However, after dozens of hours searching, the case seems to have reached a dead end.

WATCH: ‘The Search: Jennifer Kesse’

Drew Kesse has been vocal about what they feel have been missteps by Orlando police in the investigation.

The Kesses sued for the case file and since then, they have used a team of retired law enforcement officers to look through what Orlando police gathered.

That team identified several people they believe need to be interviewed again, as well as some evidence they say should be retested, according to Drew Kesse.

The Kesses said this may be their last resort. After this, they aren’t sure there is anything left they can do.

Lee Massie, special agent-in-charge of FDLE, would not reveal what he’s learned so far or how long the investigation will take.

He said that he will continue to try and find answers.

WATCH: The Search: Jennifer Kesse

