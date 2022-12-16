Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects sentenced in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced David Chandler to 214 months on Tuesday. A jury convicted him...
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer charged with misdemeanors
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said on Tuesday that one of its officers has been charged with two misdemeanors. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Officer Anthony Villegas with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct. The charges stem from an aggravated assault firearms investigation that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of N Rosenthal.
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
KWCH.com
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer, shot in the line of duty in June 2021, is back on patrol. He fought to get back to this point after nearly losing his life in an effort to save others. Monday, Officer Kyle Mellard received recognition as Officer of the Year.
Two have serious injuries after crash in northeast Wichita
Two people were injured in a crash around noon Tuesday near 21st and Rock Road.
kfdi.com
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
16-year-old arrested following shooting in northeast Wichita
KWCH.com
Concerns of vacant homes being used as shelters raised following overnight fires
KAKE TV
Wichita woman convicted for Medicaid fraud, ordered to pay back thousands of dollars
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kyla Kongvongsay has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $16,000 for her conviction on two Medicaid fraud-related charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement...
KWCH.com
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
KWCH.com
Nathan Veith, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk in September, returns home for holidays
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nathan Veith, the 11-year-old boy hit by a car while riding his bike to school in northwest Wichita three months ago, is back home with his family, according to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. The impact of the crash on Sept. 20 threw Nathan in the air and...
KAKE TV
One critically injured in late night shooting in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Northeast Wichita on Friday night. Police and emergency personnel were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4200 block of N. Dellrose at approximately 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival they began life saving measures on an 18-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds before taking him to a local hospital.
16-year-old arrested after man shot multiple times in north Wichita, police say
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
KAKE TV
14-year-old Arkansas teen kidnapped; found in Wichita
Wichita police make a shocking discovery in the closet of a Riverside home: a teenaged girl from Arkansas who had been kidnapped. Investigators believe that 35-year-old David Roark met the girl online. He was arrested and is now facing several charges. The 14-year-old girl was found by police at a...
1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
KWCH.com
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
