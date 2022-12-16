Read full article on original website
Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash
SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
Mysuncoast.com
AAA Tow-To-Go aims to keep drunk drivers off the road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - AAA is set to offer its annual Tow to Go program, a last-resort option to keep would-be impaired driver and their vehicles off the roads this holiday season. Tow to Go will be available to any driver from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m....
Beach Beacon
Man arrested, passenger cleared in fatality
SEMINOLE — Authorities say a 60-year-old Seminole man was the real driver behind the wheel when a pedestrian from St. Petersburg was hit and killed last December, not the woman who was arrested at the scene. Adam Garabrant was arrested Dec. 15 and faces a charge of leaving the...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert. Gina Ludlam, 43, was last seen in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Sarasota, on Dec. 5, 2022 around 9:30 a.m. Ludlam is not considered endangered but it’s not like her to be gone for this long without...
Largo man drove vehicle with woman hanging on to hood, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly battered a woman with his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
Shooting suspect found dead during Sarasota standoff
A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
Mysuncoast.com
St. Pete Police searching for driver after 10-year-old on bike hit by car
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A 10-year-old boy was treated for minor injures after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. Police in St. Pete said the crash occurred Tuesday morning near the intersection of 52nd Avenue North and 17th Street North. Officers say the child was...
Mysuncoast.com
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A domestic dispute led to Monday’s standoff at a Palmer Ranch apartment, ending in an apparent suicide before a SWAT team forced their way inside, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday into the incident on Sawyer Loop Drive. Neighbors...
Pinellas agencies arrest dozens, hand out hundreds of citations in overnight ‘DUI wolf pack’
Ten law enforcement agencies ramped up their presence on Pinellas County streets as part of a "DUI wolf pack" operation on Saturday night.
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75 NB in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A serious crash is causing backups on northbound I-75 in Nokomis. The crash occurred at milemarker 198 in the northbound lanes. Expect significant backups as crews work to clear the scene.
DeSoto K9 deputy tracks down meth and other narcotics during traffic stop
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — An Arcadia man was arrested after a traffic stop evolved into a massive drug bust. DeSoto County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Tyson, 34 on Sunday night. During a search of the vehicle, K9 deputy Lucy was brought in to perform a free air sniff.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Sheriff Office celebrates successful toy drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the end result of a successful holiday toy drive!. Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program and our two new community partners Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation. Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old who reside in Sarasota, Manatee, or Desoto counties. The agency collected 2,468 gifts this year, including $12,055 in gift cards. On Thursday, Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation sent representatives to gather the gifts needed for the children they serve. On Friday, sheriff’s office personnel made the official delivery to the GAL offices. Over the next several days, guardians will select individual gifts for children in their care.
Trader Joe's traffic jam causing frustrations for neighbors
Traffic surrounding the Tampa Trader Joe’s is creating issues for people living and working in the area, with traffic often backing up around the corner.
Florida Woman Identified After Fishermen Finds Floating Body In Trash Bag
The victim went missing over a week before her body was found off the Gulf Coast.
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies say they have ended a four-hour standoff after a shooting at an apartment building in Palmer Ranch, authorities say. The drama at the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch on Sawyer Loop Road began at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies responded to...
snntv.com
Update: Shooting suspect found dead inside apartment, girlfriend recovering at hospital
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A shooting investigation is still ongoing in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road in Sarasota. According to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said that a...
6-year-old’s body found buried under home; girl rescued
A man and woman were arrested and charged after the body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried under a hallway floor in a Lee County home, according a Arkansas State Police.
