Sarasota, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

AAA Tow-To-Go aims to keep drunk drivers off the road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - AAA is set to offer its annual Tow to Go program, a last-resort option to keep would-be impaired driver and their vehicles off the roads this holiday season. Tow to Go will be available to any driver from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m....
SARASOTA, FL
Beach Beacon

Man arrested, passenger cleared in fatality

SEMINOLE — Authorities say a 60-year-old Seminole man was the real driver behind the wheel when a pedestrian from St. Petersburg was hit and killed last December, not the woman who was arrested at the scene. Adam Garabrant was arrested Dec. 15 and faces a charge of leaving the...
SEMINOLE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police issue missing person alert

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert. Gina Ludlam, 43, was last seen in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Sarasota, on Dec. 5, 2022 around 9:30 a.m. Ludlam is not considered endangered but it’s not like her to be gone for this long without...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A domestic dispute led to Monday’s standoff at a Palmer Ranch apartment, ending in an apparent suicide before a SWAT team forced their way inside, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday into the incident on Sawyer Loop Drive. Neighbors...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75 NB in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A serious crash is causing backups on northbound I-75 in Nokomis. The crash occurred at milemarker 198 in the northbound lanes. Expect significant backups as crews work to clear the scene.
NOKOMIS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Sheriff Office celebrates successful toy drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the end result of a successful holiday toy drive!. Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program and our two new community partners Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation. Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old who reside in Sarasota, Manatee, or Desoto counties. The agency collected 2,468 gifts this year, including $12,055 in gift cards. On Thursday, Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation sent representatives to gather the gifts needed for the children they serve. On Friday, sheriff’s office personnel made the official delivery to the GAL offices. Over the next several days, guardians will select individual gifts for children in their care.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies say they have ended a four-hour standoff after a shooting at an apartment building in Palmer Ranch, authorities say. The drama at the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch on Sawyer Loop Road began at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies responded to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

