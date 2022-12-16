Fired assistant city manager returning to oversee planning in EC

City Council has unanimously approved a contact with a firm led by a former city employee previously fired by the city to serve as Elizabeth City’s interim community planning director.

Following a closed session at Monday night’s meeting, councilors, without discussion, approved the contract with Innovation Investments that is led by Reginald Goodson, a former assistant city manager and planning director for Elizabeth City.

The contract was recommended to City Council by City Manager Montre Freeman and it states that the city “shall compensate” Goodson $7,000 a month for six months.

Goodson worked for the city from June 1997 to until sometime in 2003 when he was terminated for cause by then interim city manager Tommy Combs. The last mention of Goodson attending a City Council meeting was in May 2003.

After losing an appeal of his firing, Goodson challenged his termination in court. Goodson and the city eventually reached a settlement agreement.

Mayor Kirk Rivers was a member of City Council at the time of Goodson’s termination and said the city’s settlement agreement vindicated Goodson. Rivers said Goodson did a good job while he was with the city and that he has almost 15 years of planning experience since leaving the city.

“If the city settled then it (his firing) wasn’t for cause,” Rivers said. “I was on council, it (Goodson’s firing) wasn’t for cause. The city manager (Combs) did that (terminate Goodson), City Council didn’t do that. Tommy Combs relieved him (Goodson) of his duties. City Council can’t hire, we can’t fire (directors).”

But former long-time councilor Zack Robertson, who also was on City Council when Goodson was terminated, said the former assistant city manager-planning director was “not good for the city.” He claimed Goodson was attending law school at Regent University when he was supposed to be working for the city.

“You can quote me on that,” Robertson said. “(Goodson) worked for the city and he went to school, he went to school. (Goodson’s) office stayed locked up, and the city paid him while he was going to school (Regent University). We paid for his education going there, paid him a salary and he didn’t do a dadgum thing.”

Former Mayor John Bell led the city at the time Goodson was let go but said he couldn’t remember the exact date.

“I know he left under a cloud,” Bell said.

Bell also said he believes Robertson’s assessment of Goodson is accurate.

“That sound’s familiar,” Bell said. “That pretty much describes it.”

Rivers said the city needs Goodson’s experience because there are currently “zero” people in the (planning) department.

Former Community Development Director Kellen Long left to work for Albemarle Regional Health Services in last month and apparently there are no planners left in the department.

City Human Resources Director Montique McClary did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment on the openings.

Rivers did say that the city recently offered the director’s job to a person but that candidate turned down the offer. He said that prompted the city to enter into an agreement with Innovation Investments.

Goodson’s Linkedin page shows he worked just over 10 years as the Development Services director in Jacksonville, leaving in 2017. Since leaving Jacksonville, Goodson’s Linkedin page says that he is currently an attorney with the Goodson Law Firm in Raleigh, specializing in personal injury, land use, employment, contracts and wills.

Goodson also held planning positions for the city of Durham and Wake County before going to Jacksonville. Rivers said Freeman did a great job in finding someone with Goodson’s experience.

“We need someone that has expertise in planning,” Rivers said. “This is temporary. The city is actively looking for a director, and he (Goodson) has indicated he doesn’t want to be permanent. (Goodson’s) company is here to fulfill a need because we have a lot of projects going on.”

Second Ward Councilor Rose Whitehurst chairs City Council’s Community Development Committee. She was asked by The Daily Advance if she and the committee were made aware of Goodson’s past employment with the city.

“No,” Whitehurst responded.