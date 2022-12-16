ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Is Trae Young a superstar?

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Eaqo_0jlSC40W00

With the recent struggles of the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young this season the guys on Dukes & Bell talked about the team’s star player’s status in the NBA and poised the question is Young a superstar?

Dukes talked about his conversation at the barbershop today about Trae Young.

“This is what I asked at the barbershop today and they went crazy, guys were like Hell no! And other guys were like of course he is look at his numbers, is Trae Young a superstar? Are we overvaluing what we’ve got when it comes to Trae and what he is” Dukes said. “Is he one of the best players in the league, there’s no debate, but when we talk about superstars we talk about guys taking games over, winning games, doing the winning things, teams winning, is Trae Young a superstar? I was curious and I asked the guys at the barbershop today and so many people were chiming in about what the perception of a superstar is, what is a superstar in the NBA? My biggest thing was they’re leaders, they’re guys that lead, it’s not just about the 25, or 28 and 6 or 28 and 10, it’s about the leadership.”

Carl explained why he doesn’t believe Young to be a superstar in the league.

“The reason why I asked the question is because we keep talking about this team and the chemistry, and the makeup and why we show up in some guys and don’t show up in other games. And my whole thing was if we have a superstar these things don’t consistently continue to happen, because they don’t with other teams and that’s why I asked the question.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WMBD/WYZZ

Prairie Central Hawking Wins in Hoops Now

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Prairie Central has opened the season with ten straight wins. The players say this is what they expected. In fact, they’ve expected this kind of season for a long time. “I think we’ve been looking forward to this season. We have a ton of athletes, a deep bench. A great team,” […]
FAIRBURY, IL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy