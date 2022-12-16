With the recent struggles of the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young this season the guys on Dukes & Bell talked about the team’s star player’s status in the NBA and poised the question is Young a superstar?

Dukes talked about his conversation at the barbershop today about Trae Young.

“This is what I asked at the barbershop today and they went crazy, guys were like Hell no! And other guys were like of course he is look at his numbers, is Trae Young a superstar? Are we overvaluing what we’ve got when it comes to Trae and what he is” Dukes said. “Is he one of the best players in the league, there’s no debate, but when we talk about superstars we talk about guys taking games over, winning games, doing the winning things, teams winning, is Trae Young a superstar? I was curious and I asked the guys at the barbershop today and so many people were chiming in about what the perception of a superstar is, what is a superstar in the NBA? My biggest thing was they’re leaders, they’re guys that lead, it’s not just about the 25, or 28 and 6 or 28 and 10, it’s about the leadership.”

Carl explained why he doesn’t believe Young to be a superstar in the league.

“The reason why I asked the question is because we keep talking about this team and the chemistry, and the makeup and why we show up in some guys and don’t show up in other games. And my whole thing was if we have a superstar these things don’t consistently continue to happen, because they don’t with other teams and that’s why I asked the question.”