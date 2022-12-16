Read full article on original website
Hanukkah continues with activities in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The festivities of Hanukkah continue with more public events in Montana. In Bozeman, community members kicked off this 8-day Festival of Light with a parade displaying menorahs on the tops of the vehicles... Dr. Walter Fleming lit the lead candle on the community's menorah. On Tuesday...
HRDC shelters open for daytime service due to extreme cold
MISSOULA, Mont. — HRDC shelters in Bozeman and Livingston activated code blue status to help keep people safe during extreme weather conditions. The code blue designation means shelters will be open during daytime hours. It will remain in place through 9 a.m. this Saturday. Organizers say despite funding challenges,...
HRDC issues code blue during extreme temperatures
Bozeman, Mont — The dangerous wind chills and near record lows could be harmful and even deadly for those without a home. Bozeman’s HRDC Warming Center staff are hard at working offering expanded services with a code blue in effect. “We called code blue yesterday, which means that...
Bozeman Fire urges caution in frigid temps
Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman Fire wants to get out to help keep the community stay safe in the frigid temperatures arriving this week. In Bozeman, temperatures are expected to drop to at least -30 degrees by Wednesday. With wind chills potentially reaching around -40 degrees. Bozeman Fire says these...
Areas of Lions Park in Ennis closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lions Park in Ennis is closed due to the flooding from the fishing pond and drainage ditch to the east, this includes three pedestrian bridges. The following was posted by the Ennis Police Department:. Lions Park Flooding Update 12/20/2022. Water is still entering Lions Park at...
Bozeman Fire reports detour after driver hits utility pole
MISSOULA, Mont. — Roads are dangerous this morning in parts of Western Montana. In Bozeman, part of Cottonwood and Loyal roads are closed. A car rolled and hit a large power pole. Officers are detouring traffic into Loyal Gardens or turning drivers around until they can secure the utility pole.
Section of Lions Park, Ennis Fishing Access closed due to flooding
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ennis Police Department has closed public access to a section of Lions Park, located east of the three pedestrian bridges in Ennis, due to park flooding Sunday. Officials also closed access to the Ennis Fishing Access due to flooding. This is the second time the...
Salvation Army asks Bozeman community for donations
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Donations for the Salvation Army in Bozeman are down by 55% this holiday season. Officials said it has been a tough year for Christmas and the Red Kettle campaign. The organization is preparing for their Christmas distribution on Dec. 20 and is asking the public to...
Bozeman police host 11th annual Shop with a Cop
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Police Department hosted its 11th annual Shop with a Cop on Monday. The event is a unique way for the department to meet different kids each year, interact and give back to the community. In 2021, the agency was able to buy presents for...
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
MSU tight ends more involved in 2022 season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Most of the time you would find Montana State University’s tight ends throwing blocks to open up the run game, but when you least expected it they would catch a pass in the endzone. For these tight ends catching a touchdown makes all the hard...
Russian journalist, Nobel Peace Prize winner to speak at MSU
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Nobel Peace Prize winner and Russian journalist will visit Montana State University to talk about freedom of speech and the Russia-Ukraine war. Dmitry Muratov is a free speech activist and will talk to the MSU community about his experiences risking his life for journalism in the face of government opposition.
