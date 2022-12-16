Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
Related
‘An unjust system’: Philly advocates hold 24-hour bailout ahead of the holidays
A group that advocates for the end of cash bail in Philadelphia is helping people get out of detention over the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund seeks to bail out a dozen people in a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The goal is to prevent them from having to spend the holidays in detention.
NBC Philadelphia
Student in Custody After Bringing Gun to Northeast Philly Elementary School
An elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun to the Northeast Philadelphia school, police said. The principal of Louis H. Farrell School, on the 8300 block of Castor Avenue, placed the school on lockdown around 8 a.m. when a parent called to report a student brought a firearm into the building, according to authorities.
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee
In too many American cities, renters can't make the leap to homeownership, recent data shows. The post In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia
A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
billypenn.com
Where to get free COVID tests; Mummers Parade switches channels; How to shop your values | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Where to find COVID tests in Philly ahead of holiday gatherings. The 2022 winter holiday season is well underway, and quite unfortunately, COVID has...
fox29.com
Philadelphia reaches 500 homicides in 2022 as concerns about crime, gun violence continue
PHILADELPHIA - With just 11 days left in 2022, Philadelphia has hit an unfortunate milestone. As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., Philadelphia police reported 500 homicides across the city. The city has continued to see a steady increase in homicides since 2016, according to data from law enforcement. In 2020,...
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
Recreation center damaged by fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
Fire damaged a recreation center in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.
Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area
It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
therealdeal.com
Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination
A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
Plastic roads are paved with good intentions
Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through the University of Missouri-Columbia, for […] The post Plastic roads are paved with good intentions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
fox29.com
Deadly gang violence contributing to Philadelphia's increasing homicide number, DA says
PHILADELPHIA - As the number of homicides in Philadelphia this year nears 500, law enforcement officials announced charges against multiple people in deadly gang-related shootings they say have added to the senseless bloodshed. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, a 20-year-old member of Philadelphia's ‘46th Street Boys’ and ‘o2da4’, was arrested on Thursday along...
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Tops Out New 344-Unit Luxury High-Rise Community in Philadelphia’s Callowhill Neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, along with joint venture partner Sundance Bay, and general contractor Clemens Construction Company, have topped out Broad & Noble, a new 18-story, 344-unit luxury mixed-use apartment community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami
MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe.
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Northeast Philly: A Local’s Guide
Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Princeton
Are you finding for a whole list of hospital in the Princeton locality area? I’ve provided here the excellent hospital whole list these are basically located in the Princeton. You will get a Web info, estimate internet users reviews, Support Hotline, details direction, and also a direction map link...
Comments / 0