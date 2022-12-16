ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Student in Custody After Bringing Gun to Northeast Philly Elementary School

An elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun to the Northeast Philadelphia school, police said. The principal of Louis H. Farrell School, on the 8300 block of Castor Avenue, placed the school on lockdown around 8 a.m. when a parent called to report a student brought a firearm into the building, according to authorities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
therealdeal.com

Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination

A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Montanan

Plastic roads are paved with good intentions

Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through the University of Missouri-Columbia, for […] The post Plastic roads are paved with good intentions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living Tops Out New 344-Unit Luxury High-Rise Community in Philadelphia’s Callowhill Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, along with joint venture partner Sundance Bay, and general contractor Clemens Construction Company, have topped out Broad & Noble, a new 18-story, 344-unit luxury mixed-use apartment community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M

The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami

MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eater

Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Northeast Philly: A Local’s Guide

Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Princeton

Are you finding for a whole list of hospital in the Princeton locality area? I’ve provided here the excellent hospital whole list these are basically located in the Princeton. You will get a Web info, estimate internet users reviews, Support Hotline, details direction, and also a direction map link...
PRINCETON, NJ

