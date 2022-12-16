Read full article on original website
Update: Missing teen at Pine Grove Furnace Park located safely
GARDNERS, Pa. — Update, 1:30 pm.: State Police report Rissler has been located safely. Police did not provide any further details. Update, 10:50 a.m.: PSP officials believe they have made phone contact with Rissler. Authorities are pausing search operations until they can make physical contact with the teen to...
WGAL
One person killed, two firefighters injured in fire in Chambersburg, Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — One person died, and two firefighters were injured in a fire in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to the fire chief. Chief Dustin Ulrich said in a news release that an officer on patrol discovered a garage fire on Brumbaugh Avenue around 10:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, they found a well-advanced house fire.
WGAL
Man reported missing in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County found safe
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A 19-year-old man reported missing in Cumberland County has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Crews had been searching for hours for Luke Rissler. Troopers didn't say where he was located.
abc27.com
Active police incident in Elizabethtown cleared
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police say an “active police incident” that began late Monday night has been cleared. Police say the incident was on the 300 block of North Hanover Street, which forced police to close a section of the road. The initial report from...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck
MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
Firefighters on scene of blaze in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Fire crews and emergency responders were dispatched to battle a fire at a commercial building in Adams County Tuesday morning, according to dispatch accounts. The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a commercial property on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township,...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
abc27.com
1 killed in Chambersburg house fire
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a fatal house fire in Chambersburg on Monday night. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the fire was located at a residence on Brumbaugh Avenue. The Chambersburg Fire Department said a police officer on patrol in the area noticed smoke and found a garage on fire around 10:40 p.m.
Girl reported missing from Dauphin County
This post has been updated to reflect corrected information shared by police. Update 9:50 p.m.: Police say Manjilla Gurung has been found. Police in Swatara Township are looking for a 12-year-old girl who rode the bus to middle school on Monday, but never made it to class. Manjilla Gurung, a...
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Defendant Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI
INDIANA CO., Pa. — Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced on Monday that Warren Miller, 43, of Hastings, entered a guilty plea to the lead charge of Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, a felony of the first degree. The defendant was scheduled to face a...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI
Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
‘Substantial amount’ of meth found during Walmart theft in Blair County, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart ended with a trip to Blair County Prison for a Maryland man that was reportedly shoplifting and found with a “substantial amount” of meth, police report. Police from Freedom Township were called to Walmart on Commerce Drive in Duncansville Dec. 19, just before 3:30 p.m. for […]
Harrisburg man charged in shooting that injured one person Sunday night
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Lower Paxton Township Sunday night. Aaron Rios, 43, is accused of shooting a man during a fight at Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
WJAC TV
'I'm going to slice her throat:' Mifflin Co. inmate accused of threatening woman, PSP says
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Huntingdon County say an inmate at the Mifflin County Jail is facing additional charges, accused of threatening a woman over the phone during a familial dispute. Troopers say Corey Snyder, 42, of Mount Union, allegedly made the comments during a phone call...
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
abc27.com
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
Man charged with 6th retail theft after allegedly stealing from Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges. John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove. When police arrived, they found Foster walking...
WGAL
Early morning barn fire in Cumberland County
In Cumberland County, crews responded to a barn fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning. County control says the fire was in the 800 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township. County control says no one was injured, and there were no reports of any animals inside. The scene...
abc27.com
Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
