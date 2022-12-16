ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

Comments / 0

abc27.com

Active police incident in Elizabethtown cleared

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police say an “active police incident” that began late Monday night has been cleared. Police say the incident was on the 300 block of North Hanover Street, which forced police to close a section of the road. The initial report from...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck

MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
MAHAFFEY, PA
FOX 43

Firefighters on scene of blaze in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Fire crews and emergency responders were dispatched to battle a fire at a commercial building in Adams County Tuesday morning, according to dispatch accounts. The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a commercial property on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
abc27.com

1 killed in Chambersburg house fire

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a fatal house fire in Chambersburg on Monday night. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the fire was located at a residence on Brumbaugh Avenue. The Chambersburg Fire Department said a police officer on patrol in the area noticed smoke and found a garage on fire around 10:40 p.m.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Girl reported missing from Dauphin County

This post has been updated to reflect corrected information shared by police. Update 9:50 p.m.: Police say Manjilla Gurung has been found. Police in Swatara Township are looking for a 12-year-old girl who rode the bus to middle school on Monday, but never made it to class. Manjilla Gurung, a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family

LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
LEWISBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Defendant Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI

INDIANA CO., Pa. — Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced on Monday that Warren Miller, 43, of Hastings, entered a guilty plea to the lead charge of Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, a felony of the first degree. The defendant was scheduled to face a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI

Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
PALMYRA, PA
WTAJ

SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with 6th retail theft after allegedly stealing from Walmart

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges. John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove. When police arrived, they found Foster walking...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Early morning barn fire in Cumberland County

In Cumberland County, crews responded to a barn fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning. County control says the fire was in the 800 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township. County control says no one was injured, and there were no reports of any animals inside. The scene...
abc27.com

Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

