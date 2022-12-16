Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Wayne Township hosts second annual free Holiday Skate Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One week before Christmas, Wayne Township is giving people a chance to make new family memories with free admission at Bell's Skating Rink in New Haven. “Sometimes families don’t have things going on during the holiday season and we just want to bring some holiday...
Volunteers Send Christmas Joy To Children Overseas
Fort Wayne-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies,...
Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts
The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
A Scientific New Years Celebration
Balloons will be dropping at Science Central as we celebrate the approaching new year a little early at Countdown to Noon on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Science Central’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes the excitement of the holiday’s countdown to midnight and recreates it at noon for the sake of partyers young and old with early bedtimes. The countdown culminates with a balloon drop, which will occur on the center’s Top Level.
Winter Solstice Ride & Bonfire
The City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and Fort Wayne Trails are partnering to present the Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire on Wednesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for this event that will begin at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Rd. Participants are asked to gather at the Wolf Family Learning Center.
Spencerville family loses house and belongings in fire, thankful for support from community
The biggest thing they want to do is say thank you to everyone who has supported them in one way or another.
wfft.com
Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
December 16, 2022 – Text Ads
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions...
One of two moms who OD’d while driving kids spared prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of two moms who overdosed on opiates while driving kids home from a TinCaps game this summer will spend no time behind bars thanks to a plea deal with Allen County Prosecutors. Marquita L. Muff pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of neglect of […]
Special Holiday Guests Visit Boys & Girls Clubs
Recently the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a visit from Santa Claus, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, mascots Boomer and the Mad Ant, the dance teams and players along with executives of Pacer Entertainment. Gathering at the clubs main facility on Fairfield Avenue...
963xke.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
wfft.com
80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
WISH-TV
Man arrested for attacking grandmother at Fort Wayne JCPenney store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested in Fort Wayne for a attacking and robbing a grandmother at a JCPenney store in Glenbrook Mall. Police say a woman called 911 and said that a man later identified as William Thompson, attacked her grandmother. Court papers say the...
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man attacks grandma, tries to rob her at Glenbrook Mall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First came the attack. He’s accused of throwing the woman to the ground and putting her in a chokehold. Then came the threats. He had a gun, he’s accused of saying, and he’d kill her if she did anything. That’s the...
Southeast Grocery Store Progress Creates Mixed Emotions
Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in the process, the City of...
Kinky Boots moves closing performance location after power outages
Outages around Fort Wayne moved the closing performance of Kinky Boots across the street to the Arts United Center according to Three Rivers Music Theatre's Facebook page.
WANE-TV
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out free...
104.1 WIKY
State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok
Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
wfft.com
Arp wants to see unedited video of Mayor Tom Henry's arrest, citing threats against officers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp says Mayor Tom Henry's behavior during his September drunk driving arrest was inappropriate and that the council should review all of the unedited body camera video. "Intimidation of city employees is something that we must take seriously, especially...
