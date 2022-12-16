ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Wayne Township hosts second annual free Holiday Skate Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One week before Christmas, Wayne Township is giving people a chance to make new family memories with free admission at Bell's Skating Rink in New Haven. “Sometimes families don’t have things going on during the holiday season and we just want to bring some holiday...
NEW HAVEN, IN
The Waynedale News

Volunteers Send Christmas Joy To Children Overseas

Fort Wayne-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts

The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

A Scientific New Years Celebration

Balloons will be dropping at Science Central as we celebrate the approaching new year a little early at Countdown to Noon on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Science Central’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes the excitement of the holiday’s countdown to midnight and recreates it at noon for the sake of partyers young and old with early bedtimes. The countdown culminates with a balloon drop, which will occur on the center’s Top Level.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

Winter Solstice Ride & Bonfire

The City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and Fort Wayne Trails are partnering to present the Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire on Wednesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for this event that will begin at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Rd. Participants are asked to gather at the Wolf Family Learning Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

December 16, 2022 – Text Ads

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

One of two moms who OD’d while driving kids spared prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of two moms who overdosed on opiates while driving kids home from a TinCaps game this summer will spend no time behind bars thanks to a plea deal with Allen County Prosecutors. Marquita L. Muff pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of neglect of […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

Special Holiday Guests Visit Boys & Girls Clubs

Recently the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a visit from Santa Claus, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, mascots Boomer and the Mad Ant, the dance teams and players along with executives of Pacer Entertainment. Gathering at the clubs main facility on Fairfield Avenue...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
FORT WAYNE, IN
104.1 WIKY

State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok

Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
INDIANA STATE
