The end of 2022 is fast approaching, and 2023 is a whole new year. What do you have planned? Don’t worry if you don’t have an answer to that question yet—especially if you’re a Ducati fan, and you’re looking to get out and explore. The Ducati Riding Experiences program is gearing up for 2023 with a whole new Travel Adventures calendar on tap—and the best part is, a rental Ducati bike is included, so you don’t even have to worry about bike transport.

1 DAY AGO