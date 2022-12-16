ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

city-countyobserver.com

-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position

-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position. (Fort Wayne, IN)- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Fort Wayne Post Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

FWA awards bid for east terminal expansion project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Clayco was awarded the bid for the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project as part of Project Gateway. Clayco, a real estate, architecture, design-build and construction firm, will begin construction in May 2023. The work will include the renovation of about 10,500-square-feet...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Jane King: Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Fort Wayne is the second most affordable place to live. Fort Wayne was named the second most affordable city to buy a home in the nation, according to RealtyHop. The report took into account...
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Wayne Township hosts second annual free Holiday Skate Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One week before Christmas, Wayne Township is giving people a chance to make new family memories with free admission at Bell's Skating Rink in New Haven. “Sometimes families don’t have things going on during the holiday season and we just want to bring some holiday...
NEW HAVEN, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

New roundabouts to create entryway to three southeast neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Thursday, Mayor Tom Henry joined City of Fort Wayne Manager of Right of Way & Landscape Services Nick Jarrell, Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, Greater McMillen Park, Eastside Community and Harvester Community neighborhood association residents and area business owners, along with the City’s Public Works Division, for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

City offices closed for Christmas and New Year's Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne city offices will be closed Friday and Monday in observance of Christmas, and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year's. Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Monday, and pick-up will be pushed back a day that week. Garbage and recycling will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts

The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

December 16, 2022 – Text Ads

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

Upcoming Downtown Holiday Events

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street. Be inspired and find holiday gifts in the Conservatory Shop! Days of Holly Shopping is an exciting way to support locally-owned and operated shops throughout downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor on Small Business Saturday! Presented in conjunction with the Downtown Improvement District, Days of Holly Shopping continues on the first three Saturdays in December.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Kenwood Avenue home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday on the northeast side. According to a release, Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and start to search for anyone inside. Officials say that crews rescued one dog from the home.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne author writes book on every park in the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

Fort Wayne, IN
Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.

