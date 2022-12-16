Read full article on original website
-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position
-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position. (Fort Wayne, IN)- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Fort Wayne Post Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne...
wfft.com
80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
WOWO News
FWA awards bid for east terminal expansion project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Clayco was awarded the bid for the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project as part of Project Gateway. Clayco, a real estate, architecture, design-build and construction firm, will begin construction in May 2023. The work will include the renovation of about 10,500-square-feet...
WISH-TV
Jane King: Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Fort Wayne is the second most affordable place to live. Fort Wayne was named the second most affordable city to buy a home in the nation, according to RealtyHop. The report took into account...
loud1033.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
wfft.com
Wayne Township hosts second annual free Holiday Skate Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One week before Christmas, Wayne Township is giving people a chance to make new family memories with free admission at Bell's Skating Rink in New Haven. “Sometimes families don’t have things going on during the holiday season and we just want to bring some holiday...
hot1079fortwayne.com
New roundabouts to create entryway to three southeast neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Thursday, Mayor Tom Henry joined City of Fort Wayne Manager of Right of Way & Landscape Services Nick Jarrell, Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, Greater McMillen Park, Eastside Community and Harvester Community neighborhood association residents and area business owners, along with the City’s Public Works Division, for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project.
WANE-TV
Councilman Russ Jehl wants 3rd party on body cam footage to avoid “embarrassing” Mayor Henry
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City Council members have slowly been giving their reaction to the footage of Mayor Henry’s arrest. On Monday, Russ Jehl shared his thoughts with WANE 15. “My reaction was you hear the officer walk away, confer with themselves, talk about being intimidated, talk...
wfft.com
City offices closed for Christmas and New Year's Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne city offices will be closed Friday and Monday in observance of Christmas, and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year's. Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Monday, and pick-up will be pushed back a day that week. Garbage and recycling will...
Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts
The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
December 16, 2022 – Text Ads
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions...
Upcoming Downtown Holiday Events
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street. Be inspired and find holiday gifts in the Conservatory Shop! Days of Holly Shopping is an exciting way to support locally-owned and operated shops throughout downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor on Small Business Saturday! Presented in conjunction with the Downtown Improvement District, Days of Holly Shopping continues on the first three Saturdays in December.
963xke.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Kenwood Avenue home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday on the northeast side. According to a release, Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and start to search for anyone inside. Officials say that crews rescued one dog from the home.
WANE-TV
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out free...
Spencerville family loses house and belongings in fire, thankful for support from community
The biggest thing they want to do is say thank you to everyone who has supported them in one way or another.
wfft.com
Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
wfft.com
Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne author writes book on every park in the city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.
