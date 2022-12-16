ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

WTNH

Grants helping to transform properties in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly $25 million in state funds is going towards transforming properties that aren’t producing revenue for communities across Connecticut. The City of Meriden is receiving two grants from that fund. A $1.5 million grant will go to revitalizing the historic Aeolian Company Mill complex on Tremont Street. It will be converted […]
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Condo fire reported in Newington

NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a condo fire Monday night. The blaze was reported around 6:46 p.m. at 504 Churchill Drive, where firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage of the unit. Kirk Rosemond, public information officer for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was also...
NEWINGTON, CT
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants near Lake Compounce for 2023

If you are planning a trip to Connecticut’s most popular amusement park and you’re looking for some great restaurants near Lake Compounce, you’ve come to the right place. You don’t have to limit yourself to eating lunch or dinner at Lake Compounce or choosing fast food.
BRISTOL, CT
osoblanco.org

Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!

A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
HARTFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Street Violence Continues As Pedestrians and Cyclists Fight Over Scraps

There are times when I have to ask why we are even having this discussion. One of these times was last week, as Simsbury held a public hearing to allow residents to weigh in on whether bicycles belong on sidewalks. The ordinance banning bicycles from sidewalks in town was passed in 1990 and those caught violating it can be fined. News coverage of this took the embellished controversy at face value, framing the issue as keeping cyclists safe at the risk of endangering pedestrians, particularly those with hearing loss or mobility issues.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters

NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
NORWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Rat and mouse pesticides killing birds of prey in CT, advocates say

A Connecticut state senator and wildlife advocates are pushing for a ban on rat and mouse pesticides that have poisoned birds of prey and other animals. Owls, hawks and other birds that eat the toxic rodents drown in their own blood, a horrific death that raptor rehabilitator Christine Cummings said she has seen too often.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
