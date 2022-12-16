Read full article on original website
State to release $24 million to help restore brownfield sites
HARTFORD, Conn. — The state will release nearly $25 million in funds to investigate and clean up 41 parcels of land in 16 towns with the goal of returning them to productive use. Brownfields will be made green. Not just environmentally, but economically. The state is working with private...
Grants helping to transform properties in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly $25 million in state funds is going towards transforming properties that aren’t producing revenue for communities across Connecticut. The City of Meriden is receiving two grants from that fund. A $1.5 million grant will go to revitalizing the historic Aeolian Company Mill complex on Tremont Street. It will be converted […]
New Britain Herald
Condo fire reported in Newington
NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a condo fire Monday night. The blaze was reported around 6:46 p.m. at 504 Churchill Drive, where firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage of the unit. Kirk Rosemond, public information officer for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was also...
Does New Fairfield Get More Snow Than Other Towns in Greater Danbury?
On Sunday (12/11/22), plows were running as several parts of the state of CT got several inches of snow. Towns in the central region of the Nutmeg State reported as much as six inches of snow. Lighter snow was reported along the shoreline and CT State Police reported numerous minor crashes on state roads.
No Longer A Pipe Dream: State In Line For $150m To Replace Lead Service Lines
As soon as he heard that President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act would include more than $4 billion to replace lead water pipes in the country, Joseph Lanzafame, New London’s public utilities director, knew two things:. First, no matter how much money Washington spent on the undertaking, it wouldn’t...
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
Connecticut nonprofit for tech students expanding to other communities in the state
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A nonprofit for under served students in New Haven and Stamford is getting ready to grow. In the new year, DAE (District Arts & Education) wiIl begin its expansion to more towns and cities in the area. "There are 39,000 kids in CT that are...
connecticutexplorer.com
The 9 Best Restaurants near Lake Compounce for 2023
If you are planning a trip to Connecticut’s most popular amusement park and you’re looking for some great restaurants near Lake Compounce, you’ve come to the right place. You don’t have to limit yourself to eating lunch or dinner at Lake Compounce or choosing fast food.
Holiday event held at East Hartford home where food donation bin was stolen
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The East Hartford community gathered on Oak Street Tuesday night to spend time with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, get in the Christmas spirit, and donate to their local food bank. Rick Bollash has decorated his home with Christmas inflatables for three years to give people...
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
osoblanco.org
Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!
A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Street Violence Continues As Pedestrians and Cyclists Fight Over Scraps
There are times when I have to ask why we are even having this discussion. One of these times was last week, as Simsbury held a public hearing to allow residents to weigh in on whether bicycles belong on sidewalks. The ordinance banning bicycles from sidewalks in town was passed in 1990 and those caught violating it can be fined. News coverage of this took the embellished controversy at face value, framing the issue as keeping cyclists safe at the risk of endangering pedestrians, particularly those with hearing loss or mobility issues.
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
Eyewitness News
Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters
NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
trumbulltimes.com
Rat and mouse pesticides killing birds of prey in CT, advocates say
A Connecticut state senator and wildlife advocates are pushing for a ban on rat and mouse pesticides that have poisoned birds of prey and other animals. Owls, hawks and other birds that eat the toxic rodents drown in their own blood, a horrific death that raptor rehabilitator Christine Cummings said she has seen too often.
Support Pours In For 15-Year-Old Daughter Of Stratford Asst. Fire Chief After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family. She is a...
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
