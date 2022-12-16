Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Metro Social Services to open Extreme Cold Weather Shelter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Middle Tennessee experiences frigid weather, Metro Social Services will open the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter Monday at 7 p.m. The shelter will stay open until 7 a.m. Tuesday. The shelter will reopen at 7 p.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7 a.m. Wednesday. The...
fox17.com
Fun, local holiday drinks across Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As it gets chillier outside, many folks are flocking to coffee shops for some holiday drinks. At FOX News 17, we've gathered a list of some local favorite holiday coffee drinks across Middle Tennessee. 1. Frothy Monkey — Nashville, & across Tennessee (For a full...
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
fox17.com
Volunteers unite to build fish habitats in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and volunteers came together to create more than 400 fish habitats on Saturday. The habitats will be put into Old Hickory Lake in Spring 2023, according to TWRA. The project is funded through a grant from the National...
fox17.com
Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
fox17.com
Nashville hires first 'director of nightlife' to handle cleanliness, noise, safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mayor has appointed Nashville's first ever "Director of Nightlife," a role the city hopes will address a slew of issues after the sun sets. Mayor John Cooper says Benton McDonough will serve as the nightlife director. "The new role in my office will serve...
fox17.com
A 'family' for Christmas: Donelson Cafe co-owner blessed with miraculous gift
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mark Dickerson and his partner of 40 years Kevin run the Donelson Cafe. They do more than cook. They have adopted two children and fostered 30 others. These are dads with big hearts. “I felt like an odd bird, that I had that maternal, I...
fox17.com
'Nashville's Nutcracker' includes youth cast, local scenery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Nutcracker is not just an average Nutcracker experience, but one that highlights important Nashville locations and includes youth cast members. The show also is different in that it includes youth cast members. Paul Vasterling, the artistic director behind the show, talked about how the Nashville Ballet wanted to include youth because of how special the experience is for him and was for him as a young dancer.
fox17.com
Leaders worried closure of Brookmeade Park could be delayed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park, one of the city's largest homeless encampments, is set to close on Jan. 4, but some city leaders are worried that could be delayed after a decades-long issue. Legislation for Metro Parks to build a more than $100,000 temporary fence has still not...
fox17.com
Crash on I-65 in Robertson County leaves one dead
ROBERTSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died from a car crash on Interstate 65 just south of the Portland exit in Robertson, says Tennessee Highway Patrol. The right lane will be closed near the 116-mile marker while the investigation and recovery of the car commences. Stay tuned with...
fox17.com
Garth Brooks surprises Mitch Rossell on stage as he makes Grand Ole Opry debut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A budding country music singer made his Grand Ole Opry debut Saturday night with a surprise introduction from the legend himself: Garth Brooks. Mitch Rossell took the Opry stage for the first time this past weekend and wept when his mentor, Brooks, appeared. "People, you've...
fox17.com
Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
fox17.com
50 phones recovered as large-scale theft ring targets downtown Nashville bars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro detectives have kept 50 stolen cell phones from leaving the state and possibly the country. The phones are part of a large scale theft ring targeting downtown bars. Police says those phones were stopped at a shipping store on Lebannon Pike after officers were...
fox17.com
Veterans respond to VA golf course closing in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The Veterans Association Golf Course in Murfreesboro is scheduled to close at the end of the month. The city said the golf course, located at 3400 Lebanon Road, costs $1.9 million to improve and they can’t afford it. The government is only able to lease the land up to three years.
fox17.com
Police dog missing out of Dickson County found safe
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Update: K-9 Nora was found Monday. A police dog from the Dickson County Sheriff's Office was reported missing on Monday. The missing K-9, Nora, was last seen in the I-40/840 area earlier on Monday, Dickson County police report. If you see her, please call...
fox17.com
DA: Nashville officers were justified in deadly November shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police officers who shot a killed a man last month were justified in doing so, the Nashville District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Senquarius Williams was fatally shot my Metro Police officers on Nov. 12. The DA's office says an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found video footage which "establishes that officers who fired their weapons did so after and while Williams was firing at them."
fox17.com
Police: Texas woman stabbed man to death at Nashville bus stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man to death at a bus stop in Nashville Sunday night, Metro Police say. Police say Quintin Mason, 49, was discovered at 4th Avenue South and Church Street with one stab wound in his chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
fox17.com
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway
UPDATE (3:30 p.m. Dec. 19) - The driver that died Monday morning traveling in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway has been identified as 26-year-old Annecissa R. Brown. UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) - A driver traveling the wrong way on Briley Parkway was killed early Monday morning when she struck a semi truck head on, police confirmed.
fox17.com
Nashville school takes new approach to teach coding to young students
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Metro Nashville students are getting a jump on the competition in STEM fields. Stratford Middle School is taking a new approach when it comes to teaching computer science by combining learning to code with playtime. The effort is called "Unruly Splats," which uses games to teach coding. Educators say...
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet Police arrest man wanted out of Sumner County for driving stolen vehicle
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man who was wanted out of Sumner County on Monday for driving a stolen vehicle. Once Mt. Juliet officers were made aware of a Toyota Tacoma stolen from Hendersonville on Dec. 15, they were able to find and stop the vehicle on Lebanon Road near Grandview Drive, Mt. Juliet Police report.
Comments / 0