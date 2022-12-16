ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro Social Services to open Extreme Cold Weather Shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Middle Tennessee experiences frigid weather, Metro Social Services will open the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter Monday at 7 p.m. The shelter will stay open until 7 a.m. Tuesday. The shelter will reopen at 7 p.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7 a.m. Wednesday. The...
Fun, local holiday drinks across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As it gets chillier outside, many folks are flocking to coffee shops for some holiday drinks. At FOX News 17, we've gathered a list of some local favorite holiday coffee drinks across Middle Tennessee. 1. Frothy Monkey — Nashville, & across Tennessee (For a full...
Volunteers unite to build fish habitats in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and volunteers came together to create more than 400 fish habitats on Saturday. The habitats will be put into Old Hickory Lake in Spring 2023, according to TWRA. The project is funded through a grant from the National...
Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
'Nashville's Nutcracker' includes youth cast, local scenery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Nutcracker is not just an average Nutcracker experience, but one that highlights important Nashville locations and includes youth cast members. The show also is different in that it includes youth cast members. Paul Vasterling, the artistic director behind the show, talked about how the Nashville Ballet wanted to include youth because of how special the experience is for him and was for him as a young dancer.
Leaders worried closure of Brookmeade Park could be delayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park, one of the city's largest homeless encampments, is set to close on Jan. 4, but some city leaders are worried that could be delayed after a decades-long issue. Legislation for Metro Parks to build a more than $100,000 temporary fence has still not...
Crash on I-65 in Robertson County leaves one dead

ROBERTSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died from a car crash on Interstate 65 just south of the Portland exit in Robertson, says Tennessee Highway Patrol. The right lane will be closed near the 116-mile marker while the investigation and recovery of the car commences. Stay tuned with...
Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
Veterans respond to VA golf course closing in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The Veterans Association Golf Course in Murfreesboro is scheduled to close at the end of the month. The city said the golf course, located at 3400 Lebanon Road, costs $1.9 million to improve and they can’t afford it. The government is only able to lease the land up to three years.
Police dog missing out of Dickson County found safe

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Update: K-9 Nora was found Monday. A police dog from the Dickson County Sheriff's Office was reported missing on Monday. The missing K-9, Nora, was last seen in the I-40/840 area earlier on Monday, Dickson County police report. If you see her, please call...
DA: Nashville officers were justified in deadly November shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police officers who shot a killed a man last month were justified in doing so, the Nashville District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Senquarius Williams was fatally shot my Metro Police officers on Nov. 12. The DA's office says an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found video footage which "establishes that officers who fired their weapons did so after and while Williams was firing at them."
Police: Texas woman stabbed man to death at Nashville bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man to death at a bus stop in Nashville Sunday night, Metro Police say. Police say Quintin Mason, 49, was discovered at 4th Avenue South and Church Street with one stab wound in his chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway

UPDATE (3:30 p.m. Dec. 19) - The driver that died Monday morning traveling in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway has been identified as 26-year-old Annecissa R. Brown. UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) - A driver traveling the wrong way on Briley Parkway was killed early Monday morning when she struck a semi truck head on, police confirmed.
Nashville school takes new approach to teach coding to young students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Metro Nashville students are getting a jump on the competition in STEM fields. Stratford Middle School is taking a new approach when it comes to teaching computer science by combining learning to code with playtime. The effort is called "Unruly Splats," which uses games to teach coding. Educators say...
