wvih.com
Parents Charged With Attempted Murder
The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child. On November 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting Louisville cab driver in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend decades in prison for shooting a cab driver more than two years ago. Roggerick Miller was sentenced to 30 years without parole by a judge on Monday. "I have no reason to believe their deliberations were anything but appropriate, that they...
Wave 3
Police searching for person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest on Tuesday through its social media pages. The felony theft happened on Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store...
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
953wiki.com
PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR HOME DETENTION AND PROBATION VIOLATIONS
SCOTT COUNTY (December 16, 2022) – Kevin Fox of Scottsburg was sentenced to prison for violating the terms and conditions of his home detention and probation. Mr. Fox was originally convicted for Dealing in Methamphetamine, served time in prison for that offense, and was serving a stint on home detention when these new violations occurred.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
953wiki.com
WARRANT SERVED IN DOWNTOWN MADISON NETS SEVEN ARREST
December 18, 2022, The Madison Police executed a narcotic search on a residence in the 1000 block of W. First Street. The search warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw. As a result of the executed warrant, offices seized narcotics and...
wdrb.com
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
DNA used to identify Owen County woman found dead in 1988
OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a "Jane Doe" in Owen County using new technology more than 30 years after her body was discovered. WHAS11 originally reported on the woman's unsolved case back in 2018. Now KSP's Forensic Lab have partnered with Othram Inc. to use advanced...
WLKY.com
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
953wiki.com
DOMESTIC INCIDENT IN HANOVER LANDS THREE BEHIND BARS
On December 16th, 2022 Hanover Officers were dispatched to an address where a domestic incident was in progress. At the end of the investigation Officers arrested:. Justyn Hooker, 21 of Hanover. Hooker was charged with Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Jonathan Hooker, 21 of Hanover/North Vernon. Hooker was charged with...
Wave 3
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found...
WLKY.com
Louisville father charged with strangling a child at a bus stop appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father accused of attacking a young child at a local bus stop appeared in court on Friday morning. Sherman Prices faces child abuse-assault and strangulation charges. According to court records, Price's daughter was involved in an incident with the boy while they were onboard...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
953wiki.com
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS
December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
