Middletown, KY

wvih.com

Parents Charged With Attempted Murder

The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child. On November 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

WARRANT SERVED IN DOWNTOWN MADISON NETS SEVEN ARREST

December 18, 2022, The Madison Police executed a narcotic search on a residence in the 1000 block of W. First Street. The search warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw. As a result of the executed warrant, offices seized narcotics and...
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

DNA used to identify Owen County woman found dead in 1988

OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a "Jane Doe" in Owen County using new technology more than 30 years after her body was discovered. WHAS11 originally reported on the woman's unsolved case back in 2018. Now KSP's Forensic Lab have partnered with Othram Inc. to use advanced...
OWEN COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

DOMESTIC INCIDENT IN HANOVER LANDS THREE BEHIND BARS

On December 16th, 2022 Hanover Officers were dispatched to an address where a domestic incident was in progress. At the end of the investigation Officers arrested:. Justyn Hooker, 21 of Hanover. Hooker was charged with Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Jonathan Hooker, 21 of Hanover/North Vernon. Hooker was charged with...
HANOVER, IN
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS

December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

