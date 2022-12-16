ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 6

Jon Dyer
4d ago

how is requiring ID to vote racist? thinking POC can't get/have trouble getting ID is pretty racist though.

Reply
4
Related
irvineweekly.com

North Carolina ‘s Weirdest Laws

Have you ever heard of a bizarre or outdated law that you thought had been long forgotten? Believe it or not, these weird laws still exist, and some are even still enforced in many countries around the world. From the United States to the United Kingdom, there are plenty of strange laws still on the books that you may not be aware of. From banning the sale of margarine in Wisconsin to criminalizing the possession of more than two dices in London, these laws are downright weird and often make you wonder why they were ever put on the books in the first place. Here is a look at some of the weird laws still on the books around the world and in the U.S.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
WRAL News

New poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in lead over other potential Republican candidates

Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents showed strong support of Mark Robinson. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents...
a-z-animals.com

11 Must-See Birds In New Jersey

New Jersey boasts of hosting some of the rarest, quirkiest, and most enchanting birds in the eastern United States. Its wide range of habitable regions such as the woodlands, forests, meadows, mangroves, and the Atlantic Ocean ensures a distribution of birds who either live and breed in New Jersey throughout the year or migrate to and from the state. This is what makes The Garden State a hot venue for birdwatchers to feast their eyes on the avian fauna. Here are some of the many interesting birds to look out for in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”

Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy