Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle

Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced

WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Damian Priest Is Interested In Voiceover Work, Just Needs Someone's Number

Damian Priest woudn't mind lending his voice to other projects. Priest has a distinct and recognizable voice that can be heard on WWE programming, but has he ever thought of doing voice acting and sharing his vocal projections with a different audience?. "I've never done any, but I've thought about...
Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost

Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me

Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
Trevor Murdoch, Bully Ray, Allysin Kay In Action On 12/20 NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr (12/20) - Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) - Champions Series Semifinal Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris Adonis vs. Bully Ray, Thom Latimer & Judais. - Champions Series Semifinal Match: PJ Hawx (Team Great) vs. Alex Taylor (Team Rock...
Martin Stone (Danny Burch) Returns To Wrestling At 12/18 Championship District Wrestling

Danny Burch is back in wrestling. At the December 18 Championship District Wrestling event, Martin Stone (Danny Burch in NXT) made his return to wrestling. Stone cut a promo at the event, saying he had been injured but is now cleared. He called out August Artois, who has been going after Stone on social media. The bout between Stone and August will take place at the Championship District Wrestling event on January 15.
