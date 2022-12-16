Read full article on original website
Related
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
WWE Releasing Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD In The UK, Gresham To Debut In Wrestling REVOLVER | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. - WWE is set to release a Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD in the United Kingdom in 2023:. - Jonathan Gresham is set to debut in Wrestling REVOLVER in 2023:. - Anthony Bowens is, sadly, no longer a fan...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios With AEW For AEW Dark Tapings
On December 17, Jeff Jarrett returned to Universal Studios for AEW to compete at the AEW Dark tapings. Jarrett spent years at Universal Studios with TNA/IMPACT as the company taped television and events at the Soundstage from 2004 to March 2013. Universal Studios was dubbed The IMPACT Zone since IMPACT made its home there.
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
Sasha Banks Is Looking For Brand Collaboration In Japan, New WWE Funko Pops, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 19, 2022. - Sasha Banks will be staying in Japan this week and hopes to collaborate with Japanese brands:. - Funko has announced a new line of WWE POP! Figures:. - Tickets for an upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER event are set to...
Women's World Featherweight Championship Bout Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
A new title bout has been added to MLW's upcoming TV tapings. As first revealed by the company in a press release, MLW Women's World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie is set to defend her title against Zoey Skye at the upcoming Blood & Thunder event in January 2023. This will be Valkyrie's fifth defense of the belt, which she originally won back in May 2022.
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Rick Ross Added To Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland Segment On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan announced that Rick Ross has been added as the mediator to the face-to-face meeting between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. Ross first appeared on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite in a backstage segment with Swerve where he was...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/19): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 19, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19) Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry...
Damian Priest Is Interested In Voiceover Work, Just Needs Someone's Number
Damian Priest woudn't mind lending his voice to other projects. Priest has a distinct and recognizable voice that can be heard on WWE programming, but has he ever thought of doing voice acting and sharing his vocal projections with a different audience?. "I've never done any, but I've thought about...
Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17): Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Tremont In Action
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17) - Death Match: AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly. - Death...
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
AEW Winter is Coming Review, John Cena Returns, & More (Tag Talk #25)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) dive into a ton of tag team news including a review of AEW Winter is Coming, FTR v. the Briscoes III, and the return of John Cena to WWE.
Ladder Match, Intergender | WWE Raw 12/19/22 Full Show Review & Results | SRS & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for December 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me
Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
Trevor Murdoch, Bully Ray, Allysin Kay In Action On 12/20 NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr (12/20) - Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) - Champions Series Semifinal Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris Adonis vs. Bully Ray, Thom Latimer & Judais. - Champions Series Semifinal Match: PJ Hawx (Team Great) vs. Alex Taylor (Team Rock...
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night Three Results (12/18): Channing Decker Faces Sonny Kiss
Greektown Wrestling held night three of its Hardcore Holiday event on December 18 from Marconi Club of London in London, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on FITE+. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling-News) and highlights are below. Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night Three Results (12/18) - Trent Gibson (w/ Duke Davis...
Martin Stone (Danny Burch) Returns To Wrestling At 12/18 Championship District Wrestling
Danny Burch is back in wrestling. At the December 18 Championship District Wrestling event, Martin Stone (Danny Burch in NXT) made his return to wrestling. Stone cut a promo at the event, saying he had been injured but is now cleared. He called out August Artois, who has been going after Stone on social media. The bout between Stone and August will take place at the Championship District Wrestling event on January 15.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0