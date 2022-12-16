Read full article on original website
Pa. State Police searching for suspect in ATV theft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police in Greensburg are searching for a suspect accused of stealing an ATV.Troopers say someone stole an ATV from Tractor Supply in Mt. Pleasant.A surveillance photo shows the truck that police say was used in the theft.If you know anything, give police a call.
fox8tv.com
Two Northern Cambria Men Facing Charges
Authorities with the Northern Cambria Police Department say two men are facing charges, accused of burglarizing and stealing copper piping from a local residence. Police say on Nov. 10th, officers were dispatched to the home, located along Elder Avenue, after the homeowner’s fiancée reported that it had been burglarized.
abc27.com
Lancaster County police working to identify second suspect in GameStop burglary
EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is looking for the second suspect who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a Lancaster County GameStop. According to the Ephrata Police Department, on Dec. 20 at around 2:46 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to an alarm at the GameStop located at 848 East Main Street in Ephrata Township.
‘Substantial amount’ of meth found during Walmart theft in Blair County, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart ended with a trip to Blair County Prison for a Maryland man that was reportedly shoplifting and found with a “substantial amount” of meth, police report. Police from Freedom Township were called to Walmart on Commerce Drive in Duncansville Dec. 19, just before 3:30 p.m. for […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck
MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
WJAC TV
DA: Homer City man convicted for assaulting trooper while high on meth
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Indiana County say a jury has convicted a Homer City man in the assault of a state trooper last year. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, 31-year-old Charles Ross was found guilty of aggravated assault - attempting to or causing bodily injury to a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
WJAC TV
Police: Two men charged for burglarizing Northern Cambria home, stealing copper piping
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Northern Cambria Police Department say two men are facing charges, accused of burglarizing and stealing copper piping from a local residence. Police say on Nov. 10th, officers were dispatched to the home, located along Elder Avenue, after the homeowner's fiancée reported...
wccsradio.com
MAN SENTENCED FOR CHARGE OF HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE WHILE DUI
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence was sentenced on Monday. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced yesterday that 43-year-old Warren Miller of Hastings was ordered to serve up to 20 years for the first degree felony charge. He was scheduled to face a jury trial yesterday but instead entered a guilty plea to the lead charge. The charge was in connection with a crash on October 12th of 2020 on Route 286 near Hickory Lane in Green Township. Miller’s vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and collided head on the car driven by Christopher Ortman, who died at Indiana Regional Medical Center after he was flown from the scene.
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Accident on Route 119
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a hit-and-run accident on Saturday afternoon on State Route 119 in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 119, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. A 2021...
Police: Burglars broke into Cambria County deli overnight, ran off
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the suspects in a burglary that occurred at Captain Ron’s Deli in Ashville Borough on Friday. On Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m., the suspects broke through the front door of the deli located at the 1600 block of Liberty Street and stole vapes and cigarettes […]
Man charged with 6th retail theft after allegedly stealing from Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges. John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove. When police arrived, they found Foster walking...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Defendant Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI
INDIANA CO., Pa. — Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced on Monday that Warren Miller, 43, of Hastings, entered a guilty plea to the lead charge of Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, a felony of the first degree. The defendant was scheduled to face a...
wkok.com
Parents Arrested After Male Found Dead in Danville Home
DANVILLE – The parents of a 27-year-old man are in police custody following an incident at their Danville home in July. Danville Police say arrested were Richard and Kristine Kortes, the parents of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. They are facing a felony charge of neglect of a care dependent person and other misdemeanor charges.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man jailed for allegedly threatening Latrobe Hospital
LATROBE, Pa. — A Greensburg man is facing one felony charge after police said he made multiple threats against doctors and staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. According to police, Paul White Jr., 37, was in the emergency department with a family member on Friday and became upset about the treatment the family member was receiving. Police said White began making threats on Friday and continued the next day.
Man accused of threatening to blow up Latrobe Hospital
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to blow up a hospital.Latrobe police say Paul White Jr. was angry over how the hospital was caring for a relative. He reportedly said he knew how to blow things up and has done it before.According to investigators, the 37-year-old man walked into Latrobe Area Hospital making threats and wanting answers about the care a relative was receiving there. Police say White initially told hospital staff he blew up cars for the Pagans Motorcycle Club. Police say the alleged threats grew with White's...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Kicking Down Door, Threatening to Kill Man Due in Court on Thursday
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who allegedly broke down a house door and threatened to kill a man in Falls Creek Borough is scheduled for Thursday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for against 35-year-old Shaun Michael Parks, of Falls Creek,...
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after weekend shooting
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township. On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.
