Wayne Township hosts second annual free Holiday Skate Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One week before Christmas, Wayne Township is giving people a chance to make new family memories with free admission at Bell's Skating Rink in New Haven. “Sometimes families don’t have things going on during the holiday season and we just want to bring some holiday...
Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts
The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
Spencerville family loses house and belongings in fire, thankful for support from community
The biggest thing they want to do is say thank you to everyone who has supported them in one way or another.
Volunteers Send Christmas Joy To Children Overseas
Fort Wayne-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies,...
Christmas Worship & Events
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare. Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion.
Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Jane King: Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Fort Wayne is the second most affordable place to live. Fort Wayne was named the second most affordable city to buy a home in the nation, according to RealtyHop. The report took into account...
Fort Wayne author writes book on every park in the city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.
Local schools to release students early for Christmas break
LIMA — Students in the Lima City Schools will be released early from school Tuesday. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The release times for individual city schools are as follows: 12:45 p.m. — North Middle School and West Middle School; 1:15 p.m. — Lima Senior High School, Alternative School and South Science and Technology Magnet School; 1:30 p.m. — Liberty Arts Magnet School, Freedom Elementary School and Independence Elementary School; 1:45 p.m. — Heritage Elementary School and Unity Elementary School. Preschool will be released at 1 p.m. at Independence and Freedom and 1:15 p.m. at Heritage and Unity. There will be no afternoon preschool.
Upcoming Downtown Holiday Events
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street. Be inspired and find holiday gifts in the Conservatory Shop! Days of Holly Shopping is an exciting way to support locally-owned and operated shops throughout downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor on Small Business Saturday! Presented in conjunction with the Downtown Improvement District, Days of Holly Shopping continues on the first three Saturdays in December.
A Scientific New Years Celebration
Balloons will be dropping at Science Central as we celebrate the approaching new year a little early at Countdown to Noon on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Science Central’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes the excitement of the holiday’s countdown to midnight and recreates it at noon for the sake of partyers young and old with early bedtimes. The countdown culminates with a balloon drop, which will occur on the center’s Top Level.
-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position
-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position. (Fort Wayne, IN)- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Fort Wayne Post Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne...
December 16, 2022 – Text Ads
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions...
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out free...
80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
Kinky Boots moves closing performance location after power outages
Outages around Fort Wayne moved the closing performance of Kinky Boots across the street to the Arts United Center according to Three Rivers Music Theatre's Facebook page.
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana
A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
Man arrested for attacking grandmother at Fort Wayne JCPenney store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested in Fort Wayne for a attacking and robbing a grandmother at a JCPenney store in Glenbrook Mall. Police say a woman called 911 and said that a man later identified as William Thompson, attacked her grandmother. Court papers say the...
