Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
14-year-old shot while standing on porch of Philadelphia home
Police say the teen's relatives believe the shooting is connected to an argument at school.
Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report
A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
phl17.com
2 suspects identified in shooting of Philadelphia Sanitation Worker
The Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating the two suspects involved in the shooting of an on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker in November. The shooting occurred at 10:33a.m. on Friday, November 18th near the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue. The sanitation worker, later identified as 35-year-old...
qcnews.com
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
phillyvoice.com
Alleged gunmen who killed 2 people at Fourth of July cookout last year arrested in sweeping gang investigation
Two men accused of opening fire at a Fourth of July cookout in 2021, killing two people and wounding two others, have been charged with murder as part of a larger investigation into gang activity in Philadelphia. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, 20, and Jalen Mickens, 21, were among four people who allegedly...
fox29.com
DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
Parents Dead In Murder Suicide That Left Triplets Orphaned In Philadelphia, MontCo ID'd
Two-year-old triplets were apparently orphaned after their father killed their mother and then himself in an investigation that spanned Philadelphia and Montgomery County, according to police and various news reports. Police responding to an East Haines Street apartment around 8:10 p.m., Dec. 18 on reports of a person screaming found...
qcnews.com
Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond
The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl’s stepfather given 200K bond. The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Monday PM...
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
Two kidnapped children found traveling in suspect's vehicle on I-85
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two children kidnapping victims were found in suspect's car traveling on I-85 on Monday, Dec. 19, the State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said one victim was a 5-year-old girl and was abducted on Dec. 19 from Rock Hill, while the second child had been missing since May 2022.
Philadelphia toddler triplets lose father and mother days before Christmas in murder-suicide
Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 Philadelphia “there was lots of domestic trouble” with the 2-year-old triplets' parents, who now have lost both their mother and father.
‘We’re not going to let this guy die’: Four soldiers run towards danger during NC Mall shooting
People working in the mall say they knew something was wrong way before the shots because people were arguing.
Mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl are arrested
The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl have been arrested, accused of failing to report her disappearance to authorities, officials announced. Madalina Cojocari was last seen at her home in Cornelius the evening of Nov. 23 and hasn’t been seen since, said police in Cornelius, about 20 miles north of Charlotte.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
2 men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
Police: 2-year-old triplets found safe after father fatally shoots mother, self
Two-year-old triplets were found safe after an hourslong search, but both of their parents are dead. Pennsylvania State Police believe their father fatally shot their mother, then himself.
