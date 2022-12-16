ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report

A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
2 suspects identified in shooting of Philadelphia Sanitation Worker

The Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating the two suspects involved in the shooting of an on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker in November. The shooting occurred at 10:33a.m. on Friday, November 18th near the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue. The sanitation worker, later identified as 35-year-old...
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond

The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl’s stepfather given 200K bond. The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Monday PM...
Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) --  Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
