Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Rocks Phillies Hoodie at Press Conference
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Philadelphia Phillies hooded sweatshirt to Tuesday's press conference. He also revealed that quarterback Jalen Hurts could play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Comments / 0