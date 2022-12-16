ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Letter: Steamboat should consider eliminating 1% accommodations tax

If the City Council no longer wants to use the 1986 1% accommodations tax for the original stated purpose of marketing Steamboat Springs as a premiere destination resort, why not eliminate the tax altogether?. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Strengthening Families class begins Jan. 8 in Oak Creek

The next free session of Strengthening Families 10-14 for parents or caregivers and children ages 10 to 14 starts Jan. 8 in Oak Creek. The class is an effective, family-inclusive program that promotes positive communication, family bonding and joint problem-solving skills. Lessons practiced include handling peer pressure, making positive decisions, creating stronger relationships and showing love while setting limits.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Springs offers free Christmas tree recycling starting Friday

Emerald Park will once again serve as the drop-off location for the free Christmas Tree Recycling program this year. According to the city, Steamboat Springs residents can dispose of natural Christmas trees for free beginning Friday, Dec. 23, through the end of February. All decorations must be removed from the tree before recycling. Wreaths will not be accepted.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Council tables discussion on short-term rental license exemptions

Steamboat Springs City Council is reviewing an ordinance that would allow certain “quasi-hotel” properties to be excepted from the short-term rental licensing process. The spirit of the ordinance is to allow properties that function similar to a hotel, such as the units at the Steamboat Grand, to be licensed in one fell swoop — saving the city time and resources while saving the property owners money on license fees.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Tree well, deep snow suffocation risk serious this season

Ski patrol and communication staff at Steamboat Resort are pushing out a strong message about tree well and deep snow immersion hazard conditions so that skiers and riders will take the educational warnings seriously with the current deep snow conditions. Two new signs are posted outside the exits at Thunderhead...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
The Record for Dec. 12-18

9:05 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported burglary at the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. 2:13 p.m. — Both the SSPD and the Routt County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian at the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Obituary: Margaret Ann O’Donnell

Margaret Ann O’Donnell, Routt County resident and attorney, passed away peacefully in her home December 11, 2022, at age 65. She was much loved and will be missed. Full obituary will follow and arrangements are pending. Contributions at this time may be made to the American Cancer Society. Support...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Letter: Drivers, your headlights should be on during inclement weather

I live in Stagecoach. On Wednesday, Dec. 14., I had just returned from a trip to Steamboat Springs and was driving back in a major snowstorm where you could barely see the roadway. Colorado Highway 131 was very slippery. But the point of this letter is the hazard posed to me by people driving in fog and a snowstorm without their headlights on.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Monday Medical: Take care of mental health

Editor’s Note: This story is Part 1 of a 2-part series recapping our favorite health tips from 2022. Part 2 focuses on easy steps for good health. As the year comes to a close, give yourself the gift of renewed mental health with these suggestions from local providers. Embrace...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
School board, Steamboat Springs High School principal agree to part ways

The Steamboat Springs School District and Steamboat Springs High School Principal Rick Elertson have finalized a separation agreement. The move, which was unanimously approved by the school board during a special meeting Monday, Dec. 19, allows Elertson to start seeking other opportunities and the district to begin searching for an interim principal.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Obituary: William Homer

Beloved Son, Father, Grandson, Brother, Fiance, Nephew, Cousin, and friend of so many went home to join the Lord on November 10, 2022. All who knew him are saddened by his unexpected passing. His hometown was Steamboat Springs where he attended both SoRoCo and Steamboat Springs High Schools. He was...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Hayden boys basketball rallies late for narrow win

Competing in its last game before the holiday break, Hayden boys basketball invited North Park to Routt County on Friday, Dec. 16. It was a back and forth affair between the two teams. The Tigers held the halftime advantage but the visiting Wildcats stormed back in the third quarter to lead by three heading into the fourth.
HAYDEN, CO

