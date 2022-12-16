Wayne State needed 32 points and a perfect 13-13 free throw shooting from senior guard Lauren Zacharias to fend off an upset bid from Upper Iowa as the Wildcats needed overtime to down the Peacocks 77-70 in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball Sunday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 9-2 on the season and 5-2 in the NSIC South while UIU drops to 4-8 and 0-7 in league play.

WAYNE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO