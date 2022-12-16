Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
North Fork Area Transit manager charged with theft
NORFOLK - The North Fork Area Transit general manager has been charged with theft after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. According to Austin Svehla of the Norfolk Daily News, an investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business purchases with the transit’s credit cards.
norfolkneradio.com
Friday morning crash results in the death of a Leigh resident
CLARKSON - A Leigh resident has died following an accident Friday morning. Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie says sheriffs were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at Road X and Road 9 just east of Clarkson around 10:05 a.m. Sheriffs say a 58-year-old Wes Balzer of Howells was driving northbound...
norfolkneradio.com
Transit manager wanted by Madison County Sheriffs
NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. An investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business...
norfolkneradio.com
Early morning attic fire leaves minimal damage
NORFOLK - A house fire in Norfolk left a home with minimal damage this morning. Captain Lance Grothe says crews were called to a residents at 410 West Omaha Avenue around 7:35 a.m. after the resident said his house smelled like smoke. Once on scene, firefighters discovered smoke was found coming from a couple vents in the attic.
norfolkneradio.com
Friday night fire leaves Norfolk home heavily damaged
Fire crews spent a good portion of Friday night battling a house fire in Norfolk. Captain Lance Grothe said crews were dispatched to 408 South 6th Street around 7:00 p.m. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure and heavy smoke inside the home.
norfolkneradio.com
Public meeting to update roadwork cancelled
NORFOLK - The public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and 1st Street construction scheduled for Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled due to forecasted weather conditions. A new date and time will be set after the first of the year.
norfolkneradio.com
Questions fly as to what's next for the Area Transit
NORFOLK - As the Madison County Sheriffs continue to look for suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart, some are asking if the city will continue to give the transit funds. At the emergency council meeting on Friday, the Norfolk City Council approved to give the transit the remaining $88,000...
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local and area sports results; Tuesday's schedule
The Norfolk High bowling teams swept Lincoln Northeast in a dual on Monday at King’s Lanes. The Panther boys were 13-8 winners. Norfolk’s Blake Buresh rolled a 200. The Panther girls earned a 19-2 triumph with Rieleigh Kock completing a high game of 169. The Norfolk Catholic girls...
norfolkneradio.com
Saturday's basketball scores
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15. Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd. Stuart vs. Burke/South Central, S.D., ppd. Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli 52, OT. Howells/Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 34. Humphrey St. Francis 65, Fullerton 25. Lexington 70, Schuyler 41. Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36. Pender 70, Stanton 67. Vermillion, S.D. 54,...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk-Lincoln North Star basketball games postponed
The Norfolk home basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22nd with Lincoln North Star have been postponed. No makeup date has been set yet.
norfolkneradio.com
Janssen collects NSIC South Division men's basketball player of the week honors
For the second time this season and the seventh time in his career, Wayne State fifth year forward Jordan Janssen was named Tuesday afternoon the Northern Sun Conference South Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following his play in two Wildcat home wins over the weekend.
norfolkneradio.com
Eagins, Janssen lead Wayne State men past Upper Iowa
Justin Eagins and Jordan Janssen combined for 51 points and 26 rebounds as both players posted double-doubles leading Wayne State College in a 86-77 win over Upper Iowa Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference South Division men’s basketball played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 10-3 and...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State women need overtime to fend off Upper Iowa, 77-70
Wayne State needed 32 points and a perfect 13-13 free throw shooting from senior guard Lauren Zacharias to fend off an upset bid from Upper Iowa as the Wildcats needed overtime to down the Peacocks 77-70 in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball Sunday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 9-2 on the season and 5-2 in the NSIC South while UIU drops to 4-8 and 0-7 in league play.
