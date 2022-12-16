Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson went to casino after news he was ruled out of game
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Yardbarker
Power Rankings: Lions Have Best Rebuild in Entire NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. We hoped, we prayed, we begged and we got it: Potentially meaningful Lions football at the end of the season. Dan Campbell taking on the rest of the league, Royal Rumble style. This Jets win was a necessary one, showing Detroit that it could win on a day when the opposing offense is pulling one big play after another out of thin air.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Calls Sixers Teammate Their 'Best Player' Over Himself And James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers have endured a complex 2022-23 NBA season, although they appear to be finding their rhythm right now. Following a win over the defending champions Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Sixers rank 5th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-12 record. They had to fight hard...
Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation
ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory
Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
Yardbarker
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Makes Bold Claim After Monday Night Win
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers picked up a much-needed victory on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. That pushed their record to 6-8, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive in the process. That is two wins in a row for Green Bay, who...
YouTube TV emerges as front-runner for NFL's 'Sunday Ticket'
YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, according to multiple reports.
Eagles QB Gardner Minshew gives Mike Leach eulogy
Minshew played two seasons at East Carolina before transferring to Mike Leach's Washington State program for his senior campaign in 2018. Minshew led the NCAA in pass attempts (662) and pass completions (468) that year and paced the Pac-12 in completion percentage (70.2), passing yards (4,779) and passing touchdowns (38) as well.
Yardbarker
Von Miller sounds done recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills
Buffalo Bills defensive star Von Miller appears to have offered his final recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Christmas. "The ball is in Odell’s court," Miller told Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Whatever Odell wants to do, he’ll be able to do it. If Odell wants to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, he can do it. It’s a way for him to do it. If Odell wants to sign with the Buffalo Bills, it’s a way for him to do it… and I don’t want to speak for him or anything like that. I just think the ball is in Odell’s court for whatever he wants to do."
Yardbarker
Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans
This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
Yardbarker
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?
Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Yardbarker
Falcons breakout player suffers season-ending injury
The Falcons’ incredibly deep backfield took a hit over the weekend. Despite Tyler Allgeier‘s career day against the Saints, it was Caleb Huntley who got the start in New Orleans, receiving the first carry of the day. However, it was later revealed that Huntley, amid a breakout campaign, tore his Achilles which will require surgery, per Adam Schefter.
Yardbarker
"The legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow": Where the 49ers stand in Week 16 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers received some extra rest thanks to playing on a Thursday night. The team returns to the practice field this afternoon to prepare for its next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The red-hot 49ers are the winners of seven consecutive games, winning the last three with a rookie...
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Gives Rams QB Baker Mayfield Big Props
The Denver Broncos are feeling modestly better after Sunday's win over Arizona. But there's no rest for the weary, as the Broncos will travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams for a Christmas-Day showdown. When this game was first scheduled, it looked primed to feature a throwdown between two...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.
Yardbarker
Cowboys coaching problems result in loss to Jags
On Sunday, Cowboy fans had to suffer through a terrible loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. This loss would bring the Cowboys' record to 10-4, which is still very good, but not enough to become the #1 seed in the nearing playoffs. It was surprising that this game turned into a loss for the boys, the offense played great, and the defense had trouble but still had good stops. So what went wrong?
Yardbarker
Mac Jones responds to Bill Belichick's Hail Mary quote
The disastrous ending to Sunday’s New England Patriots game has dragged some unpleasant things out into the open for the team. One of them is Mac Jones’ arm strength. Coach Bill Belichick raised some eyebrows Sunday when he said he did not call for a Hail Mary on the final play of the loss to Las Vegas because Jones “couldn’t throw it that far.” The Patriots had the ball at their own 45, leaving some to wonder if this was an indictment of Jones’ arm strength.
Comments / 0