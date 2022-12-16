Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, tore into a former anti-abortion leader who alleged he was informed in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling Thursday, casting serious doubt on the whistleblower's allegations that the information came from Justice Samuel Alito. Jordan sought...
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’
Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday. RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
Mike Pence Said 7 Words That Disqualify Him from Holding Office: Kirschner
"Let's be clear: by extension Mike Pence is saying 'the American people have no right to my relevant testimony,'" former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN
The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
CNBC
House passes massive $858 billion defense bill that would scrap military Covid vaccine mandate, teeing up Senate vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Longtime Republican Congressman Dies
Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
Congress is debating new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass a retirement reform package before the end of the month.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
