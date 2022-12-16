ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’

Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.  The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday.  RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
