Once you people that jumped on the “he sold out” bandwagon find out why he left, you all will be pulling the emergency cord to get off!
Part of the reason he left is the security of his kids. Coach office had been broken into while he was at a game. His son's truck was broken into while at practice on campus....and a day or two before he accepted the offer at CU, a JSU student was shot and killed on campus. His kids like all celebrity kids are escorted by security. Prior to JSU in Dallas...did not have a need to hire security to go to the mall.
