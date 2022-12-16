Read full article on original website
RideApart
Valentino Rossi To Become BMW M Motorsports Driver For 2023 Season
On December 22, 2022, the BMW M Motorsport division officially announced that Valentino Rossi will join the team as a new Works driver next year. It’s been just over a year since the MotoGP legend officially retired from the sport for which he was best known, but it just goes to show that racers are, in fact, going to race.
RideApart
The FIM Tweaks Some Of The Rules For The Iconic Dakar Rally
With the intent of making the famed Dakar rally safer and fairer for all competitors, the FIM has tweaked the rules a bit by introducing time bonuses particularly for riders who open the stages—i.e., those who launch first. An article published by our friends over at MCNews.com.au highlights the details of this significant rule change.
RideApart
WSBK And EWC Champ Sylvain Guintoli Demonstrates Proper Downshifts
Many riding instructors recommend applying 70 percent braking force at the front and 30 percent at the rear. While that long-held ratio helps level the chassis in the braking zone, many sport riders want to add 100 percent engine braking to that equation. The additive effect of engine braking helps...
RideApart
Andrea Dovizioso Opens Motocross Track In Faenza, italy
Recently retired MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso has a motocross obsession. It’s no secret. The Italian rider’s MX exploits are well documented. Prior to bowing out of Grand Prix racing, Dovi embarked on a Stateside motocross adventure with Red Bull. Most recently, the former 125cc Grand Prix champ broke his wrist while riding at an MX course in Fermo, Italy. Despite number 04’s injury, he continues to pursue his motocross dreams, announcing that his RPM company will assume management responsibilities of a Faenza, Italy-based MX park.
RideApart
2023 Ducati Travel Adventure Calendar Offers DesertX, Multistrada Options
The end of 2022 is fast approaching, and 2023 is a whole new year. What do you have planned? Don’t worry if you don’t have an answer to that question yet—especially if you’re a Ducati fan, and you’re looking to get out and explore. The Ducati Riding Experiences program is gearing up for 2023 with a whole new Travel Adventures calendar on tap—and the best part is, a rental Ducati bike is included, so you don’t even have to worry about bike transport.
RideApart
Triumph Gets Busy Researching Sustainable Fuel Development For Moto2
It’s December, 2022, and green is more than just one of the most popular colors of the winter holiday season. Triumph is currently partnering with Dorna on a project to test and develop E40 fuel for use in the Moto2TM World Championship, in time for the 2024 season. From there, as with all things in racing, the goal is to push development and progress even further in the years to come.
RideApart
Ducati Celebrates Opening Of New, Sustainably Designed Production Facility
At the end of 2022, most people understand that environmental sustainability isn’t a one-and-done process. Instead, it’s a series of ongoing processes, across multiple areas, with a range of facets to consider. That’s why, if you’re an OEM like Ducati, and you’re building a new production facility, you’re probably thinking differently about it than you might have done in the past.
RideApart
Five Bikes Dustin Is Looking Forward To In 2023
Every year, around November, my buyer’s remorse shoots through the roof. Just as the Holidays approach, trade shows like Intermot and EICMA showcase the latest and greatest motorcycles on the market. With each year, my daily rider—huddled in my garage—looks more and more like an artifact of a bygone era, a relic primed for the trade-in.
RideApart
Scorpion Modernizes Off-Road Helmet Range With The VX-16 EVO Air
Over the course of the past few months, nearly all helmet manufacturers have been refreshing their model ranges in compliance with the newly implemented ECE 22.06 safety standard across Europe. Scorpion, a brand which has gained a lot of popularity thanks to its success in the world of racing, has been steadily releasing updated models that conform to the new standard.
RideApart
Watching This Suzuki RG50 Gamma Engine Restoration Is So Satisfying
It’s been a bit since we last checked in with YouTube channel Restoration of Everything, but we think you’ll be glad that we did when you check out this Suzuki RG50 Gamma engine restoration video. For those unfamiliar, this channel restores a bunch of vehicles—mostly bikes, but some cars and other vehicles as well. The channel is based in Sri Lanka, so there are a fair number of small-displacement machines to enjoy, in particular.
RideApart
Watch A Pair Of Pro Hard Enduro Riders Try Snowbikes For The First Time
It’s winter in the northern hemisphere, and for those of us who live in areas that get lots of snow and ice, this time of year is always bittersweet. Sure, a select and extremely hardcore few riders might do some ice racing, or otherwise find ways to get out on their bikes, but the majority of riders end up tucking their bikes away for the season.
