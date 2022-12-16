Just so I’m reading this correctly our horrible funded public schools paid a quarter million dollars for a person to quit after 2 years on the job……. Tell me again that educators are in it for the kids 😂😂
I am having a difficult time understanding how a “public school” district can give it’s superintendent “highly effective” rating in June and then “secretly” decide that she no longer fits what the district was looking for in December. I moved to Kalamazoo in ‘75 to teach in a community that supported it’s educators and citizens and I’m now feeling like no one knows the actual facts to see if something is being held back. Please open up how/why it happened so the whole community knows the facts.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
