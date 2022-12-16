Read full article on original website
Nielsen Reorganizes, With Karthik Rao Named CEO of Measurement Unit
Nielsen, about to revamp the way it measures TV viewing, said it is reorganizing the company into three units and put former COO Karthik Rao in charge of its audience measurement business. Rao reports to Nielsen CEO David Kenny. The reorganization follows the $16 billion sale of Nielsen to a...
New Orleans Stations Start Transition to NextGen TV
Stations in New Orleans began the transition to NextGen TV. Tegna’s WUPL, cooperating with five other stations in the market, began transmitting signals using the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast format. In addition to its own programming, WUPL is using ATSC 3.0 expanded capacity to broadcast streams carrying the programming...
Fubo TV Picks SpringServe for Connected TV Ad Serving
FuboTV said it has selected SpringServe to handle ad serving within connected TV programming. SpringServe’s platform will be added to FuboTV’s advertising tech stack to monetize viewing. SpringServe was acquired by Magnite last year for $31 million. "Building on the success we’ve seen from working with Magnite, we’re...
Sinclair Stock Drops 7% on Regional Sports Network Report
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock dropped 7.3% to close at $14.72 a share Monday following a published report that sports networks are less interested in buying the company’s struggling regional sports networks. Sinclair incurred about $9 billion in debt when it bought the 19 Fox regional sports networks from The...
Frndly TV Adds More VOD Programming From A+E
Frndly TV, the low-price streaming TV service aimed at the whole family, said it made a deal to expand the library of shows from A+E Networks that are available to subscribers on demand. Before the end of the year, subscribers will be able to watch series including The Curse of...
Brightline Brings Interactive Ad Breaks to Vizio's WatchFree Plus
Vizio is adding interactive commercial breaks to channels on its WatchFree Plus free streaming platform by working with dynamic advertising company Brightline. Ad breaks on Vizio can include trivia questions to engage viewers, provide users with an opportunity to click to find out more about products, scroll through available colors for a car they are considering buying, or shop via an interactive catalog.
FCC Launches Digital Discrimination Rulemaking Proposal
The Federal Communications Commission has agreed to a notice of proposed rulemaking targeting “digital discrimination,” by which the regulator means trying to “facilitate equal access to broadband internet service” and prevent harm to “historically excluded and marginalized communities.”. The notice is intended to collect comment...
NCTA: Cable Broadband Buildouts Are Equitable
Even as the Federal Communications Commission was voting to take concrete steps to combat digital discrimination — including proposing to sanction inadvertent as well as intentional inequities in broadband service — NCTA-The Internet & Television Association said the regulator’s new maps show that the highest of high-speed broadband service is being distributed equitably.
Only 9% of New Netflix Signups Are for 'Basic with Ads'
It's still early days, but first-month uptake for Netflix's new ad-subsidized tier was only about half of what HBO Max's was last year when it launched its commercial-inclusive iteration. Only 9% of new Netflix signups in the U.S. during November were for the streaming company's new "Basic with Ads" tier,...
FuboTV Signs Up 7 Scripps Networks for Carriage
FuboTV is now the only virtual pay TV service besides DirecTV Stream to carry ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Newsy and Court TV. FuboTV has announced a new carriage agreement with Scripps Networks that will bring seven more channels to the virtual pay TV service's $70-a-month baseline "Pro" tier.
