Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
KTBS
2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
Longview Police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicide investigations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Longview Police said they are investigating two separate and unrelated homicides from over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas Street on Saturday morning in reference to an assault that had occurred, and officials said they found a body inside the home. The deceased was […]
KLTV
Longview police arrest juvenile suspect in homicide case
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to an assault report on Saturday and found a man dead at the scene. On Dec. 17 at about 9:23 a.m., Longview police were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas St. in reference to an assault that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they located a 52-year-old man deceased inside the residence and identified him as Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview, according to a police social media post. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the post said.
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
KSLA
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 northbound. It happened around 1:18 a.m. on Monday, December 20. According to an Illinois State Police crash report, an unknown truck-tractor/semi-trailer and a 2016 white Nissan SUV were going northbound...
ktalnews.com
Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Fallon Tubbs, 20, was last seen in the 3700 block of Maison Park Dr. on Monday, Dec. 12. Tubbs is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 110lbs has brown eyes and brown hair....
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters encounter poisonous smoke at battery facility fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire. They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the...
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
KSLA
Drunk driver from Longview gets 4 life sentences for wreck in Houston that killed mother, 3 kids
HOUSTON (KSLA) - A man from east Texas who killed a mother and three children while driving drunk in Houston has been sentenced to four life terms in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg reports. “We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than...
actionnews5.com
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
fox26houston.com
Drunk driver sentenced to several life sentences for killing family of 4
HOUSTON - A drunk driver, who killed a family of four in a crash, has been sentenced to four life sentences Monday, the District Attorney's office announced Monday. Back in March 2021, Daniel Canada, 37, was driving from Longview visiting from Houston, and was reportedly ongoing 100 miles an hour on FM 2920. That's when he crashed into a car driven by Porsha Branch, 28, around 8:20 p.m.
KSLA
SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters battled a commercial building fire in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Officials say no one was inside the Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers building at the time of the fire. As of 4:30 a.m., most of the fire was extinguished, with firefighters still working on a couple hot spots.
KSLA
South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - South Bossier Fire District #2 honored one of its own Sunday, Dec. 18. A permanent memorial was unveiled at the district’s Central Station. The memorial is dedicated in loving memory of Jessie Henry, a firefighter who was killed in mid-December of 2021 in an on-duty accident while working on a fire truck. Back in mid-August, a portion of Louisiana Highway 527 was also dedicated to the fallen firefighter.
KTBS
Fire after hours at Long John Silver's in Shreveport under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. - At 3:39 a.m., Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call about a fire at the Long John Silver's at 8928 Jewella Ave. A total of 35 firefighters arrived at the scene. According to SFD, the fire was under control by 4:33 a.m. The restaurant was closed when...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
