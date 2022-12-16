ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Harden says he ‘changed basketball,’ criticizes Brooklyn for having ‘no structure’

By Jesse Pantuosco
 4 days ago

Known for being relatively guarded with the media, James Harden gave a surprisingly in-depth interview with Fox Sports , where the All-Star discussed everything from his NBA legacy to his frustrating stint in Brooklyn, lasting just 80 games in a Nets uniform. Harden has been a polarizing figure throughout his career, cited for his lack of postseason success, a grating style of play that doesn’t make for a particularly pleasant viewing experience (unless you’re a fan of incessant dribbling, exaggerated contact and ill-advised step-back threes) and an affinity for living large, some would argue, at the expense of his on-court performance. All are valid criticisms of a player who made a mess of things on his way out of Houston, only to pull a similar stunt with Brooklyn, needing only a year to identify the Nets as a poor fit.

“There was no structure,” said Harden of his chaotic Brooklyn tenure, hobbled by a bum hamstring that reduced him to moving scenery in the playoffs. “Even superstars, they need structure. That's what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations.”

Harden resents fans who called him a “quitter” for wanting out of a bad situation, noting the hypocrisy of that label when Kevin Durant did essentially the same thing, requesting a trade before ownership managed to talk him off the ledge. “I just feel like, internally, things weren’t what I expected,” said Harden, lamenting the Nets’ organizational dysfunction. “I knew people were going to talk and say, ‘You quit' and all that stuff, but then the following summer, the other superstar there wanted to leave. So it's like, am I still the quitter?"

While Harden has never come particularly close to winning a title (his lone Finals appearance came with Oklahoma City in 2012), there’s little doubt the 33-year-old will go down as one of the most prolific scorers, not just of his era, but of all-time, ranking third behind only Steph Curry and Ray Allen in career three-pointers and eighth in triple-doubles ahead of names like Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. “I’m going to be remembered,” said Harden, who was one of 11 active players named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. “I’m one of the people that changed the game of basketball. Honestly, the only thing that I’m missing is a championship.”

Harden hasn’t had the season he was hoping for, missing over a month with a foot injury. The Sixers have had a similarly disappointing start to the year (15-12), though they seem to be rounding into form, winners of three straight with a chance to make it four in a row when they host the Warriors Friday night at 7:30 PM ET.

