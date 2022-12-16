Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
GOP Freakout Over Trump Tax Returns
Republicans called the release of Trump’s tax returns “a dangerous new weapon.”
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
WTOP
Transcript: Key Jan. 6 witness says Trump allies tried to influence her testimony to Congress, dangled job opportunities
Transcript: Key Jan. 6 witness says Trump allies tried to influence her testimony to Congress, dangled job opportunities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transcript: Key Jan. 6 witness says Trump allies tried to influence her testimony to Congress, dangled job opportunities.
Omnibus contains $11.9B for Pentagon to replenish weapon systems sent to Ukraine
Congress is providing the Pentagon nearly $12 billion to replenish depleted inventories of weapon systems that have been supplied to Ukraine for its war against Russia.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 303 of the invasion
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said he was returning to Ukraine “with good results” after his visit to Washington. In his first video message after meeting with Joe Biden and addressing the US Congress, Zelenskiy thanked the president “for his help, his international leadership and his determination to win”.
North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia
SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
WTOP
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September, aid Ukraine; measure now goes to House
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September, aid Ukraine; measure now goes to House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September, aid Ukraine; measure now goes to House.
WTOP
Russia scrubs Mariupol’s Ukraine identity, builds on death
Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian military convoys rumble down the broad avenues, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left.
