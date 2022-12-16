Read full article on original website
WTVM
Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new restaurant entailing a lot of history is coming to the Fountain City. Millhouse Kitchen + Bar, attached to the new City Mills Hotel, is opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22. Formally a grist mill, the team is paying homage to its roots through the restaurant’s food and atmosphere.
WTVM
Santa stops at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special regular customer made a special stop this weekend at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus. He brought gifts for all the kids who came by to say hello. Meet Jerry Hall - better known as Santa. For the last 3 years, Santa has partnered...
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting Inc. holds annual Christmas party in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas came a little early for children in the Tri-City community with the help of our local radio stations and their partners. The annual Davis Broadcasting Inc. Children’s Christmas party is back for its 34th year and you could feel the Christmas spirit in the Columbus Civic Center.
Columbus Police offers safety tips during the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re getting closer to Christmas and families across town are finishing up holiday shopping. But while Christmas nears, the grinches around town are looking to steal your gifts. Local law enforcement officials say they see an increase in car thefts and burglaries around town during the holidays. Sgt. Sgt. Jane Edenfield […]
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Holiday gathering anxiety
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays approach and family gatherings resume, some people suffer from anxiety having to deal with certain family members. Our Cheryl Renee spoke with licensed mental health therapist, Trey Tucker, on this topic and how to deal with the stress. The full interview is above.
WTVM
Two local nonprofits hosts a food drive for south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded partnered together for the “South Columbus Pop Up” Saturday afternoon, giving away fresh produce in time for the holidays. “It’s food that they need, it’s nourishment for the mind, body, and soul,” says Laketha Ashe, president of...
WTVM
Arctic Outbreak to Bring Bitter Cold for Friday & Christmas Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the coldest air in years will settle in to the Chattahoochee Valley Thursday Night into Christmas Day. Here’s a timeline of what to expect, and what you need to do in order to prepare!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will be in progress in many...
WTVM
What three small businesses have to offer during holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last-minute shoppers -- listen up. Time is running out for you to get Christmas presents. In fact, you have about five days to make it happen. Many locals are not risking it, shopping online and hoping those gifts arrive in time. Some are also flocking to giant retail stores, causing some small business owners to do more to increase sales.
WTVM
Cold rain Tuesday, Polar express arrives late week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered to numerous showers Tuesday and again Thursday ahead of what’s truly forecast to be the coldest air since 2015 around here. That arrives early Friday so get ready!. Cloudy and dreary today with a bit of a breeze. Showers increase in coverage as we...
WTVM
Lee County asking help in $25K Salvation Army’s Red Kettle goal
ALABAMA. (WTVM) - As Christmas is less than a week away, the Salvation Army in Lee County needs your help to reach its red kettle fundraising goal of $25,000. The Salvation Army finances various services and programs for individuals and families in need. Today, they’ve only received $8,000 and need $17,000 more to reach their goal. Divisional Director Suzzette Bogan says they are also in major need of bell ringers, even if it’s just for an hour. Bogan says this year has been tough with inflation but hopes to meet their goal in the next week to support those families in need.
WTVM
Clouds returning, Cold rain tonight and Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you think it’s been cold lately, just wait until you see the outlook at the end of the week as we approach Christmas! Until then, we’ll be on the gloomy side with a couple days of rain in the mix. Frosty to start...
Winter break hours for the Muscogee County School District
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District wants to remind the public of its observed winter break hours. Schools and offices will close from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district says faculty, staff and administrators will return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return on Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, […]
WTVM
LaGrange Fire Dept. to host blood drive with American Red Cross
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross this Wednesday. On Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LaGrange Fire Department’s training room at 115 Hill Street. They will be accepting walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged....
WTVM
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Columbus. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival, they identified...
WTVM
Girl Scouts speak on how they help change Auburn schools’ dress code
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to their dress code, thanks to the diligence of a small group of young ladies demanding change. In early May, the four girls met to discuss the dress code and ways to modify it. It came to their attention after multiple classmates complained they were being pulled out of class to change clothes if they were found to be violating the dress code. That means parents would then have to bring a change of clothes to school, or the student would have to be suspended for the rest of the day.
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
WTVM
The National Infantry Museum honoring veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nationwide, people gathered to participate in Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, December 17. “The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve realized not to forget those that we’ve lost,” says volunteer for The National Infantry Museum, Brandon Myers. Each December, more than 3,000...
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
WALB 10
No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore through a trailer home Monday morning, according to Sumter County Fire Rescue. Fire units responded around 11 a.m. to a trailer on fire on Youngs Mill Road. The fire had already taken over half of the structure by the time the first firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post.
WTVM
Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 20-year-old man is in custody following reports of shots fired at an Opelika grocery store. Police say the officers received reports of gunshots fired at the Piggly Wiggly on Second Avenue. When officials arrived at the scene, several vehicles were found to be shot into.
