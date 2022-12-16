Read full article on original website
Lauri Markkanen carries Jazz past Pistons
Lauri Markkanen tied his career high with 38 points and the visiting Utah Jazz pulled away from the Detroit Pistons
BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Updated Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nuggets Game
Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Historic night Sunday
Jokic ended with 40 points (13-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 27 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over Charlotte. Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to record a 40-25-10 line, another incredible feat for the reigning two-time MVP. After a somewhat slow start to the season -- at least by his lofty standard -- Jokic is slowly edging back to being the No. 1 fantasy player he was drafted as in most points and categories leagues. Over his last five games, Jokic is averaging 34.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers on elite shooting from the field (59.4 percent).
NBA-Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury majority stake at record $4 billion valuation
Dec 20 (Reuters) - United Wholesale Mortgage President and CEO Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin have agreed to buy a majority stake in the NBA's Phoenix Suns and associated women's team Phoenix Mercury, in a deal that values the franchises at a record $4 billion.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
CBS Sports
Phoenix Suns sale: Billionaire Mat Ishbia to buy franchise from Robert Sarver, per report
The Phoenix Suns are expected to be sold to Mat Ishbia, the billionaire CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, according to ESPN. The sale would end the tenure of embattled owner Robert Sarver, who announced in September that he would sell his take in both the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury after being suspended for one year by the NBA due to the findings of an investigation into the teams' workplace culture and Sarver's conduct.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
CBS Sports
Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after allegedly punching, slapping teen daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched one of his teenage daughters in the jaw during an argument, according to a report by CBS Miami. Stoudemire, the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year whose career included lengthy stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points
McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
