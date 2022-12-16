ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Noah Kahan to play at Spokane Pavilion in August

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTlVc_0jlS7it700

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tickets to see Noah Kahan live at the Spokane Pavilion are now on sale!

The indie-folk-pop singer is coming as part of his Stick Season Summer Tour ’23.

Joy Oladokun will also be making a special guest appearance.

Both Kahan and Oladokun have amassed million of streams across multiple platforms, and have mastered their own unique genres.

The show will be on Friday, August 18 at the Spokane Pavilion.

You can get tickets here .

