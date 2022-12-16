ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Trade Deadline Acquisition is Heading to AL Central Team

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwbLc_0jlS7g7f00

His time in Los Angeles turned out to be very brief.

Joey Gallo wasn't a Dodger for very long. Last trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired the power-hitting outfielder from the Yankees in exchange for minor league pitcher Clayton Beeter. Now, just a few months later, Gallo is heading to the Minnesota Twins in free agency, on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Gallo was unable to revitalize in career in Los Angeles, like many had hoped. He had his moments — hitting seven home runs and driving in 23 RBIs. But other than that, it was more of the same for the struggling lefty.

Gallo hit just .162 in a Dodger uniform, and had 57 strikeouts in 117 at-bats. He made the postseason roster, but never got into a game in the NLDS.

Gallo will now look to get back some of his All-Star magic in Minnesota. At $11 million a year, the Twins are banking on him getting back to that form, and hopefully helping them compete in a pretty wide open AL Central.

Best of luck in Minnesota, Joey!

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired

An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy