Dodgers: Trade Deadline Acquisition is Heading to AL Central Team

His time in Los Angeles turned out to be very brief.

Joey Gallo wasn't a Dodger for very long. Last trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired the power-hitting outfielder from the Yankees in exchange for minor league pitcher Clayton Beeter. Now, just a few months later, Gallo is heading to the Minnesota Twins in free agency, on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Gallo was unable to revitalize in career in Los Angeles, like many had hoped. He had his moments — hitting seven home runs and driving in 23 RBIs. But other than that, it was more of the same for the struggling lefty.

Gallo hit just .162 in a Dodger uniform, and had 57 strikeouts in 117 at-bats. He made the postseason roster, but never got into a game in the NLDS.

Gallo will now look to get back some of his All-Star magic in Minnesota. At $11 million a year, the Twins are banking on him getting back to that form, and hopefully helping them compete in a pretty wide open AL Central.

Best of luck in Minnesota, Joey!