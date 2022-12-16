Read full article on original website
EW.com
Avatar: The Way of Water makes a splash at the box office with $134 million
Moviegoers journeyed to Pandora this weekend, and as a result, nabbed James Cameron a top spot at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water opened with $134 million at the domestic box office and an additional $301 million overseas, bringing the global total to $435 million, according to Comscore. The sci-fi epic is the third biggest global debut in pandemic times, followed behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($600 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($442 million).
Dwayne Johnson Cut From A Popular Disney Franchise
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built himself a very successful acting career over the past decade. He has partnered with Disney many times including the films Race to Witch Mountain, Moana, and Jungle Cruise. Now, Disney is reportedly working on a series based on Witch Mountain. The first...
EW.com
Watch Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunt
Tom Cruise has done it again. Shortly after jumping out of a plane while thanking fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick this year, Cruise and the team behind his next Mission: Impossible film have released a new behind-the-scenes clip highlighting one of the action sequel's most impressive stunts. The stunt finds Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff before performing a base jump.
Netflix Top 10: ‘Wednesday’ Stays At #1, Closes Gap With ‘Stranger Things’ 4 On All-Time List; ‘Pinocchio’ Tops Film List
Netflix’s Addams Family series Wednesday extended its reign atop the streamer’s English TV List, pulling in an additional 173.96M hours viewed for the week of Dec. 12. The series also increased its overall tally to 1.19 billion hours viewed to remain the second Most Popular English-language series on Netflix in its first 28 days of release, closing in on all-time champ, Season 4 of Stranger Things (1.35 billion hours). With the release of Volume II, documentary Harry & Meghan added 97.71M hours viewed to finish at #2 for the week, 179.26M hours total. The highest new English TV entry was The...
EW.com
Chris Hemsworth says Extraction 2 stuntwork was 'so satisfying' compared to Marvel: 'You have a lot of help in post-production there'
Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to massive, action-packed blockbusters. But Extraction, his 2020 Netflix film, featured some of the most intense action scenes he's ever done — including car chases, fist fights, and one jaw-dropping, uninterrupted 12-minute sequence that involved relentless combat, a high-speed pursuit, and jumping between buildings.
EW.com
Guillermo del Toro explains why his Pinocchio has so much fascism in it
First announced in 2008 but long mired in development hell, Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio is finally here. The Oscar-winning director, known for his love of fairy tales and mythology, has created something highly singular from one of the world's most famous fairy tales. In the decades since Italian author Carlo Collodi first published The Adventures of Pinocchio in 1883, the story of a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy has been told over and over again, in many mediums, with varying success.
EW.com
The new trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer wonders 'if we can be trusted with such a weapon'
Get ready to stare into the sun. A full-length trailer for Oppenheimer makes clear that Christopher Nolan's upcoming film will gaze into the cosmic energy of nuclear fission as it tells the story of the invention of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the leading...
EW.com
Director James Mangold teases a 'hero at sunset' in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
When it comes to what fans can expect from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it's all in the name. Not that director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) is going to reveal just what exactly this mysterious dial is or what it does. "I can't, because I don't want to give the movie away," he tells EW. "But is there a relic in this movie that possesses a kind of power, or may possess a kind of power? And is it based on history and scientific speculation? Yes."
EW.com
Steven Spielberg says he regrets the harmful impact Jaws had on the shark population
Steven Spielberg said he regrets the harmful impact his classic 1975 film Jaws had on the shark population. "I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film," the filmmaker said of the thriller and source material by author Peter Benchley during an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on Sunday. "I really, truly regret that."
EW.com
Babylon's Margot Robbie, the contenders who are up (and down) in the Oscars race, and more in EW's The Awardist
Babylon's Margot Robbie on making it in Hollywood: 'You need to want it more than everyone else'. She outfoxed Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, skated her way to infamy in I, Tonya, and will be thinking outside of the (cardboard) box in this summer's massively anticipated Barbie.
