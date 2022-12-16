ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

3 police officers help deliver baby at Harriman home

Three Harriman police officers helped make a special delivery overnight. Officers Edward Josefowitz, Michael Biagini, and Francis Burns helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Brookside Drive just after 2 a.m. Officials say the officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor. When they arrived, the baby...
HARRIMAN, NY
Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach

Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Chabad of Bronxville reopens in time for first night of Hanukkah

The Chabad of Bronxville reopened its doors just in time for the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday. The renamed Chabad Jewish Center on White Plains Road in Eastchester consists of 8,000-square-foot space that was constructed after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inflicted extensive damage on the original building back on September 2021.
BRONXVILLE, NY
Dreidel House in Mamaroneck back open after a five-year absence

The Dreidel House in Mamaroneck is back open after a five-year absence. The Hanukkah fun center has been a tradition in the community for decades and features a wide array of activities such as candle making, interactive games, food, and gift items for sale. Inside, kids get to make olive...
MAMARONECK, NY

