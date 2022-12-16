Read full article on original website
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Made In Connecticut: Oldest bell producer in the U.S.
Bevin Brothers in East Hampton is a family-owned bell manufacturer.
News 12
Westchester DA: 15-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in Kayla Green stabbing case
A 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree for the stabbing of Kayla Green, of Mount Vernon. Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah says the accused teen has “been promised a sentence of 3-9 years in state prison. She is due back in court on Jan. 24, 2023."
News 12
Parents outraged about delayed notification after bullets were found at Patchogue-Medford HS
Parents, teachers and members of the community came to Monday's Patchogue-Medford School District meeting to directly tell board members that they are enraged about what they call a lack of transparency regarding bullets that were found at the district's high school. A foil packet with 19 bullets was found Friday...
News 12
New Rochelle mayor will not face criminal charges after ethics review
An ethics review into New Rochelle’s mayor is now closed, and Mayor Noam Bramson will not face any criminal charges. The review stemmed from a report by the city's Ethics Board that he violated the city charter when he tried to be appointed development commissioner by the city manager.
K9 officer arrests carjacking suspect in Bridgeport
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Arctic Street and Noble Avenue.
Patchogue-Medford parents upset they were notified days later that bullets were found at the high school
The district sent out an email notifying them that a foil packet with 19 bullets was found in the vestibule of the high school on Friday morning.
Police: 16-year-old killed in New Haven shooting
Police responded to Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.
Police: Shots fired outside Airbnb party in Ulster County
Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an Airbnb in Ulster County.
News 12
3 police officers help deliver baby at Harriman home
Three Harriman police officers helped make a special delivery overnight. Officers Edward Josefowitz, Michael Biagini, and Francis Burns helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Brookside Drive just after 2 a.m. Officials say the officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor. When they arrived, the baby...
News 12
Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach
Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
Paramedic hit by suspected drunk driver, in critical condition
City of Newburgh officials tell News 12 that the 58-year-old Ambulunz first responder was struck by a Ford pickup truck Friday just after 6 p.m.
State police: Wrong-way driver charged with DUI on Route 8
They say the driver was unaware he was on the wrong side of the road and failed a field sobriety test.
3 men wanted for robbing Huntington Station jewelry store
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Headlines: Car flips onto live power lines, pedestrian hit, Poughkeepsie armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
LIRR access to new Grand Central Madison station appears delayed
During a committee meeting on Monday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) did not announce an opening date for direct rides from Hicksville train station to Grand Central Terminal's new Madison station.
Police: Man arrested, charged for armed robbery of Main Street store
Poughkeepsie police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect entered the store, took out a knife and demanded money from the store clerk.
News 12
Chabad of Bronxville reopens in time for first night of Hanukkah
The Chabad of Bronxville reopened its doors just in time for the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday. The renamed Chabad Jewish Center on White Plains Road in Eastchester consists of 8,000-square-foot space that was constructed after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inflicted extensive damage on the original building back on September 2021.
Police: Man arrested for driving stolen car, attempting to steal from dealership
Police tell News 12 51-year-old Jeffrey Edsall was driving a stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven store parking lot on Main Street in Riverhead.
News 12
Dreidel House in Mamaroneck back open after a five-year absence
The Dreidel House in Mamaroneck is back open after a five-year absence. The Hanukkah fun center has been a tradition in the community for decades and features a wide array of activities such as candle making, interactive games, food, and gift items for sale. Inside, kids get to make olive...
