C Donald
2d ago
hum meanwhile the woman that stole 6 million works for Elite Management in Mishawaka as the property manager stealing from the tenants by adding additional costs and fees such as plumbing cost and maintenance fees that are managements responsibility. The housing authority is still in shambles because nobody there cares for the clients and community. Getting free paychecks while doing no work.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man pleads guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm
A South Bend man has been sentenced in United States District Court on his after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Sander Ray, 25, was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. According to court...
WNDU
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 12 years for nationwide wire fraud scheme
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The last of seven defendants, six of whom are from Benton Harbor, received their prison sentence for leading a nationwide wire fraud scheme that targeted national retail giant Walmart. A judge sentenced 31-year-old Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 12 years in prison. Ferguson was...
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested after Accident
A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.
WNDU
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for armed robbery of liquor store, cell phone store
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for his role in a couple of armed robberies that took place a year and a half ago. Sander Ray, 25, previously pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Ray was sentenced to 140 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
11 Michigan men charged after FBI investigates sale of devices that turn pistols into machine guns
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Documents detail drug trafficking and firearm crime allegations from a Benton Harbor, Michigan investigation that led to charges against 11 men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday (Dec. 15) morning, another five were in custody on prior charges and one is still missing, according to police. The men range in age from 19 to 32.
WNDU
Secret Sister Gift Exchange seen on social media is an illegal scam
WNDU
Jeremy Stutsman seeking third term as Goshen’s mayor
WNDU
Future of SJC crisis response team unclear after county commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s chief of police was among those who spent much of the day trying to prevent a “contract killing.”. The contract in danger of dying would have expanded mental health treatment options in St. Joseph County. Supporters have been working on plans...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide
(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
abc57.com
North Liberty man arrested for murder in death of 3-month-old, victim tests positive for meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A North Liberty man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 3-month-old in July, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Darren Corbett, 32, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Young children left home alone for hours without heat at Merrillville apartment: Lake County sheriff
A maintenance worker had gotten into the apartment to fix the heat and found the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi, police said. They were wearing coats, but shivering, according to the sheriff's department.
95.3 MNC
Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released
The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
WNDU
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
fox32chicago.com
Woman wanted for taking victim's wallet, rummaging through it at Hobart business: police
HOBART, Ind. - Hobart police are searching for a person suspected of stealing a wallet at a business last week. On Dec. 12, a victim reported that she was at a store located in the shopping district on Route 30 in Hobart. The victim said she forgot her wallet at...
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
