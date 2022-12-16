ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C Donald
2d ago

hum meanwhile the woman that stole 6 million works for Elite Management in Mishawaka as the property manager stealing from the tenants by adding additional costs and fees such as plumbing cost and maintenance fees that are managements responsibility. The housing authority is still in shambles because nobody there cares for the clients and community. Getting free paychecks while doing no work.

95.3 MNC

South Bend man pleads guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm

A South Bend man has been sentenced in United States District Court on his after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Sander Ray, 25, was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. According to court...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
max983.net

South Bend Man Arrested after Accident

A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for armed robbery of liquor store, cell phone store

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for his role in a couple of armed robberies that took place a year and a half ago. Sander Ray, 25, previously pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Ray was sentenced to 140 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.
SOUTH BEND, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

11 Michigan men charged after FBI investigates sale of devices that turn pistols into machine guns

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Documents detail drug trafficking and firearm crime allegations from a Benton Harbor, Michigan investigation that led to charges against 11 men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday (Dec. 15) morning, another five were in custody on prior charges and one is still missing, according to police. The men range in age from 19 to 32.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Jeremy Stutsman seeking third term as Goshen’s mayor

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide

(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WWMTCw

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury. Former Stevensville...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released

The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

