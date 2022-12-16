A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO