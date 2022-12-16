JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A resident recently won $300,000 on a ticket bought at Convenient Road Mart, 3714 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, a press release stated.

The woman – who was not named in the press release -- bought a “ Holiday Gold ” ticket. The top prize was $300,000.

She won $20 on another game and used that money to purchase the winning ticket.

“I was just in the store, so I went for it,” she said in a press release. “I want to use the money to travel. And to give back to those who need it.”

In fiscal year 2022, players in Cole County won more than $16.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $3.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

The post $300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS .