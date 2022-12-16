Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Related
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/19/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying truck suspected of involvement in fuel theft
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office released a security camera image of a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a fuel theft. “The vehicle is described as a white single-cab Dodge Ram, with a brush guard attached to the front,” the NCSO said.
k2radio.com
Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month
Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
FLASHBACK: Recap of Casper Police Standoff in November
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In mid-November, the Casper Police Department’s Special Response Team surrounded a house, hoping a wanted suspect was inside. The day after the standoff, Richard Roeber provided this update on the situation.
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Fire District knocks down shop fire Tuesday; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews knocked down a shop fire early this morning, Dec. 20. In a social media post, the district said the fire, at an undisclosed location, involved a shop near a barn and occupied residence. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the shop.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 19. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Fire-EMS Department to recognize Casper resident
CASPER, Wyo. — When Casper resident Andrew Harris saw his racquetball opponent collapse, he leapt into action, administering CPR and ultimately saving the man’s life. Today, the Casper Fire-EMS Department will recognize Harris for his quick thinking and lifesaving action. “In this instance, the initiation of Bystander CPR...
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
oilcity.news
Cause of Bar Nunn structure fire under investigation
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Bar Nunn firefighters are on scene near Tonkawa and Absaroka Trails, investigating the cause of a structure fire. With the assistance of the Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department, the fire was able to be knocked down. First responders remain on scene to...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
oilcity.news
Motorist killed in crash after going over edge of Casper Mountain Lookout Point
CASPER, Wyo. — On Dec. 17, Mills resident Lowell L. Campbell was killed driving along Casper Mountain Road after going over the edge of a lookout near milepost 7. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of tire tracks leading toward and damage to a guardrail at around 4 p.m., though the person who made the call didn’t see the vehicle go through it.
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
oilcity.news
Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family
The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
oilcity.news
Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Emergency Management gives tips for dealing with extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Casper area is expected to see extreme cold, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to fall well below minus 20 degrees. To make sure area residents are as prepared as can be, the Natrona County Emergency Management has offered several tips for staying safe in the dangerous conditions:
oilcity.news
Windchills of minus 50 degrees possible by late Wednesday as arctic blast approaches Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of bitter cold weather will bring temperatures down to minus 26 degrees by Wednesday night, with windchills as low as minus 50 degrees possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “The dangerously cold windchills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as...
oilcity.news
Self Help Center thanks Derby Club for supporting local families in community Safe House
The Self Help Center of Natrona County would like to thank The Derby Club of Casper, which has generously offered to support the many families currently residing in our Safe House transitional living facility during this holiday season. The Derby Club will be purchasing Christmas gifts for four families and over a dozen children who are beginning new lives free of the cycle of violence with the help of our advocates and services.
Comments / 1