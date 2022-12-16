ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/19/22–12/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
k2radio.com

Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month

Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

FLASHBACK: Recap of Casper Police Standoff in November

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In mid-November, the Casper Police Department’s Special Response Team surrounded a house, hoping a wanted suspect was inside. The day after the standoff, Richard Roeber provided this update on the situation.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 19. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Fire-EMS Department to recognize Casper resident

CASPER, Wyo. — When Casper resident Andrew Harris saw his racquetball opponent collapse, he leapt into action, administering CPR and ultimately saving the man’s life. Today, the Casper Fire-EMS Department will recognize Harris for his quick thinking and lifesaving action. “In this instance, the initiation of Bystander CPR...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Cause of Bar Nunn structure fire under investigation

BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Bar Nunn firefighters are on scene near Tonkawa and Absaroka Trails, investigating the cause of a structure fire. With the assistance of the Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department, the fire was able to be knocked down. First responders remain on scene to...
BAR NUNN, WY
oilcity.news

Motorist killed in crash after going over edge of Casper Mountain Lookout Point

CASPER, Wyo. — On Dec. 17, Mills resident Lowell L. Campbell was killed driving along Casper Mountain Road after going over the edge of a lookout near milepost 7. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of tire tracks leading toward and damage to a guardrail at around 4 p.m., though the person who made the call didn’t see the vehicle go through it.
MILLS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
BAR NUNN, WY
oilcity.news

Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers

CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Emergency Management gives tips for dealing with extreme cold

CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Casper area is expected to see extreme cold, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to fall well below minus 20 degrees. To make sure area residents are as prepared as can be, the Natrona County Emergency Management has offered several tips for staying safe in the dangerous conditions:
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Self Help Center thanks Derby Club for supporting local families in community Safe House

The Self Help Center of Natrona County would like to thank The Derby Club of Casper, which has generously offered to support the many families currently residing in our Safe House transitional living facility during this holiday season. The Derby Club will be purchasing Christmas gifts for four families and over a dozen children who are beginning new lives free of the cycle of violence with the help of our advocates and services.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

