COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Freshman Jackson Paveletzke scored Wofford’s final nine points and finished with 22 points to help the Terriers take down Texas A&M 67-62 on Tuesday. It’s the sixth win against a Power Five opponent in the last five years for Wofford (8-5). The Terriers entered with a...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO