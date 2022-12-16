Read full article on original website
500 kids to receive gifts this holiday through ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program with SBPD
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend FOP Lodge 36 is putting the finishing touches on their biggest-ever “Santa’s Elficers” program!. For years, South Bend officers have helped hundreds of children in need through the program. The “Elficers” will be out making deliveries to families later this...
Emergency mobile food distribution to be held Wednesday for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an emergency mobile food distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons. It’s taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mishawaka Food Pantry’s parking lot, which is located at 315 Lincoln Way West. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
Bears in the Air program returns to give stuffed teddy bears to kids in hospitals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It wouldn’t be Christmas without Bears in the Air!. South Bend International Airport CEO and Executive Director Mike Daigle, and his team, are delivering 2,500 teddy bears to kids in six local hospitals!. Among the recipients are Beacon Children’s Hospital and St. Joe Mishawaka...
Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
First Alert Forecast
Ask the Doctor: Important health reminders ahead of expected winter storm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. This week, we’re bracing for a winter storm here in Michiana that is expected to bring heavy snow and dangerous cold. So, we decided to ask Dr. Bob for some important health reminders ahead of the storm’s arrival.
Secret Sister Gift Exchange seen on social media is an illegal scam
Warming centers in Michiana
(WNDU) - Warming centers are opening across Michiana as we brace for a winter storm that is expected to bring us heavy snow and dangerous cold. Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:. ELKHART. Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Avenue) Open 24 Hours. **If...
Keep heart health in mind when shoveling snow this season, experts say
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plenty of danger comes with winter weather. But research shows many of us face an increased risk of a heart attack when shoveling snow! According to the American Heart Association, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test.
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives $2.9 million grant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $10 million to four community organizations in the state in hopes of expanding the Nurse-Family Partnership program. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is one of the organizations chosen to receive $2.9 million. The Nurse-Family Partnership program helps to...
Winners announced for ‘Sights & Lights Decorating Contest’ in Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is good in Michiana?. The Mayor of Niles highlighted the best lights in town, announcing the winners of his “Sights & Lights Decorating Contest!”. With 218 votes, the home at 1310 Amherst is this year’s winner! Not far behind in second place with...
Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.
RMHC Michiana brings the ‘North Pole’ to kids receiving care at Beacon Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?. How about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana and Beacon Children’s Hospital bringing the “North Pole” to families?. The annual event helps to bring joy to families experiencing the challenges of having a...
‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program’ providing meals to students on weekends, school breaks
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many students in Michiana rely on school for their daily meals. Which is why Christmas break can be scary and filled with anxiety for some kids. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been bridging that gap with the ‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program,’ which provides nutritious meals for kids on the weekends and school breaks.
2nd Chance Pet: Harley
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Harley!. Harley is 7 years old and is hoping...
Notre Dame football players take Michiana kids shopping for Christmas gifts
Over 11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
Over 11,000 pounds of chicken were donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana Monday morning thanks to Miller Poultry and Martin's Super Markets. The donation will add up to about 11,000 meals for community members this holiday season. Chicken is an essential source of protein and is often difficult...
Mother-daughter donation drive helps bring clothing to women in need.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Taylor Kinkade, a Mishawaka high school student and goalie on the Adams hockey team. Set up a donation event for St. Margaret’s house, a shelter that helps improve the lives of women and children in the area. The idea for the event came from an...
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
‘Scary’: 1 dead, 4 injured in Bangor house fire
Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
