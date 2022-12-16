ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

WNDU

Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury. Former Stevensville...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: Important health reminders ahead of expected winter storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. This week, we’re bracing for a winter storm here in Michiana that is expected to bring heavy snow and dangerous cold. So, we decided to ask Dr. Bob for some important health reminders ahead of the storm’s arrival.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Warming centers in Michiana

(WNDU) - Warming centers are opening across Michiana as we brace for a winter storm that is expected to bring us heavy snow and dangerous cold. Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:. ELKHART. Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Avenue) Open 24 Hours. **If...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Keep heart health in mind when shoveling snow this season, experts say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plenty of danger comes with winter weather. But research shows many of us face an increased risk of a heart attack when shoveling snow! According to the American Heart Association, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives $2.9 million grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $10 million to four community organizations in the state in hopes of expanding the Nurse-Family Partnership program. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is one of the organizations chosen to receive $2.9 million. The Nurse-Family Partnership program helps to...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Harley

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Harley!. Harley is 7 years old and is hoping...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
NILES, MI

