SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many students in Michiana rely on school for their daily meals. Which is why Christmas break can be scary and filled with anxiety for some kids. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been bridging that gap with the ‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program,’ which provides nutritious meals for kids on the weekends and school breaks.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO