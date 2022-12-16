Read full article on original website
kism.com
Overnight shelters open in Bellingham and Ferndale
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Overnight warming shelters are open in Bellingham and Ferndale. The Bellingham shelter is at the Civic Field lockers rooms and will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily through Thursday, December 22nd. Emotional support animals are welcome but minors under the age of 18...
kism.com
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
Cold weather shelters open in Whatcom, Skagit Counties
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A game of bingo at First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon helps pass the time and keep thoughts from straying to the bone chilling temperatures outside. The church is one of three day shelters around Mount Vernon now open to warm the homeless as...
MyNorthwest.com
Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions
Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads. It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.
kism.com
Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
These places are closed Wednesday due to snow remaining in Whatcom County
Local schools remain closed for winter break but other agencies have announced closures due to the snow.
kism.com
More assistance coming for Whatcom County flood victims
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Assistance from the state is coming to low-income, disabled and elderly Whatcom County residents still affected by last year’s flood. The newly created Washington State Individual Assistance Grant Program is providing over $2 million for housing assistance and home repairs. The Whatcom County Individual...
Yes, we’re ‘doing this again.’ Whatcom wakes up to snow and freezing fog. Now what?
“Frigid temps, slick conditions and a winter weather advisory will make your AM commute extra wintry.”
kism.com
Two men arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, assaulting owner
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two Skagit County men were arrested after breaking into a Bellingham home and assaulting the owner. The suspects entered the home on Cain Lake Road on Monday, December 19th, and attempted to get the owner to leave, according to court documents. As the victim tried to...
This is what’s holding up Arroyo Bridge repairs in Bellingham
The bridge has been declared “unstable” for two years.
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
kism.com
Winter weather impacting flights in Bellingham, Seattle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Winter weather is impacting flights out of Bellingham International Airport. The Port of Bellingham is reporting a handful of delays and cancellations for both inbound and outbound flights. Flight tracking website Flightaware adds that at least 200 flights out of Sea-Tac have been delayed or cancelled...
kism.com
Gas prices continue to drop in western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Drivers are getting an early Christmas present with the lowest gas prices in months. Bellingham’s current average is $3.46 per gallon. That is 15 cents less than last week and a dollar below what we were paying a month ago. It is also more than...
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
kism.com
Blaine City Council selects new city manager
BLAINE, Wash. – In a meeting last week, the City Council of Blaine unanimously chose Michael Harmon to be the next city manager. The Northern Light reports Harmon will be making the move to Whatcom County from Wyoming where he has spent the last year as the chief operating officer for an electric utility provider.
Seattle, Denver to receive snow as new storm aims for Northwest, Rockies
Those in the Northwest have been no stranger to major storm systems as of late, with heavy mountain snow and waves of torrential rainfall along the coasts frequently affecting the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that stormy weather will continue during this busy holiday travel week and warn that rounds of snow and ice could cause widespread disruptions.
Skagit Breaking
Stolen Vehicle, Strong Armed Robbery Leads to Pursuit and Capture of Dangerous Suspect
Sedro-Woolley, WA- On December 19th, 2022 at about 8:06 a.m., Sedro-Woolley Police responded to assist Upper Skagit Tribal Police and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office in response to a recklessly driven vehicle that had been reported as stolen vehicle earlier in the morning on Simms Rd. The driver fled onto Tribal Reservation land where Upper Skagit Tribal Police attempted to stop this vehicle that was confirmed stolen. The suspect did not stop and purposefully struck a Upper Tribal Police vehicle. Thankfully the Upper Skagit Tribal Officer was not injured.
